Brentford target Adam Forshaw return

A return to Griffin Park could be on the cards for Adam Forshaw with Brentford keen to bring him in on loan.

Forshaw, 23, played for Brentford between 2012 and 2014 and helped them gain promotion to the Championship.

Brentford have made an approach to his current club Middlesbrough but they are thought to be reluctant to allow him to leave on loan.

Not a first-team regular at the Riverside

The midfielder doesn't look likely to be a starter at Boro anytime soon with both Grant Leadbitter and Adam Clayton above him in the pecking order.

Despite this, he has featured 18 times since his move from Wigan Athletic in January and proves to be useful back-up to the regular pairing.

When Boro captured Forshaw in January, boss Aitor Karanka said that the midfielder "fits the profile of the players we want at the club."

Other clubs look to swoop

As well as Brentford, reports suggest Forshaw is loan target for Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Derby are keen to sign him as a possible replacement for Will Hughes, who is out for six months after damaging knee ligaments.

They had been keen on Huddersfield's Jacob Butterfield but they have had a £3million bid rejected by the Terriers.

During his time with Everton as a youngster, Forshaw managed just one appearance in the Premier League when he came on as a substitute in a 3-0 win over Wolves in 2011.

A frosty reception despite Brentford success

He then moved to Brentford on loan where he made seven appearances before he made the move permanent in May 2012. He went on to make a further 82 appearances before joining Wigan Athletic, where he struggled to make an impression and managed just 16 appearances.

It would be interesting to see how the Brentford fans would take to a possible return of Forshaw. Since leaving the club in 2014, he has not recieved a warm welcome on his trips to Griffin Park. On the two ocasions he has been with Middlesbrough, he was booed each time.