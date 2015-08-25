Barnsley - Everton: Toffees travel to Oakwell for Capital One Cup tie

Roberto Martinez's Everton will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend, as they prepare to host League One side Barnsley at Oakwell Stadium on Wednesday night.

A bright start

Everton's start to the new Premier League season hasn't been a bad one by all means, with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Watford followed up with a convincing 3-0 victory over Southampton - in which Romelu Lukaku bagged himself a brace, and Barkley scored the third - away at St Mary's.

It looked like Martinez's side had started to click into gear, but despite pushing Manchester City all the way last Sunday, the Toffees didn't quite have enough to stop what looks like a strong, potentially title-challenging side, from taking all three points.

Reasons to be positive

Nevertheless, the blue side of Merseyside have reason to be optimistic, and a cup run - particularly in the Capital One Cup - could be just what the fans expect - and it doesn't seem too much of a pipe dream with a strong squad improving all the time.

After a tough campaign last time out - in which the strain of Europa League left Everton bowing out of both the FA Cup and the League Cup competition in just the third round - the squad seems to have come together and ultimately the Toffees are feeling much better about their chances.

Rewarding the fans

"We want to give the fans what they deserve" - Seamus Coleman

This sentiment - of a renewed sense of optimism within the squad - was echoed by defender Seamus Coleman this week, as he described the side as "looking much better". The Everton players recognise the loyalty of the fans, but also realise the expectation upon their shoulders. Coleman has promised to "give the fans something they deserve". A cup run - or two - and an improvement on the 10th position Everton finished in last season, might just ease the fans' anxieties about the dip in form compared to Martinez's first season in charge.

Barnsley won't roll over

Everton fans will be confident they can ease past Barnsley in the second round on Wednesday night, but Tykes' boss Lee Johnson has suggested that his players will be "competing in every game", even if one eye is making their way up the Championship. Johnson admitted that the "dream is promotion" for this season.

Nevertheless, after a solid start to the season - taking seven points from a possible 12 in League One - and following a 0-0 draw with Bradford City on Saturday - Barnsley will be running high on confidence. It remains a tough ask - and one would expect the Premier League club to join the big guns in the third round - but stranger things have happened.