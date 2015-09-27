Liverpool and Chelsea to make shock bids for Manchester United's Victor Valdes

Liverpool and Chelsea could launch shock bids to bring goalkeeper Victor Valdes to Anfield or Stamford Bridge, according to multiple reports.

ESPN are claiming that both Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in making shock bids for the Manchester United goalkeeper as they are struggling at the back thus far this season.

Chelsea want Valdes with Courtois injured

Chelsea seem to be interested in the shot-stopper because of a long-term injury to their first choice goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. Ever since the Belgian sustained his injury, new signing Asmir Begovic, previously at Stoke City, has taken the reins at the club.

Their league position is not where many expected them to be. The Blues are currently 15th in the Premier League and have conceded 14 goals after just seven games. This is exactly the opposite to their performances last season at the back.

In the 2014/15 season of the Premier League, Chelsea only conceded a total of 32 goals but this year, they are averaging two goals a game against them. This is probably the reason why they have been linked with the out of favour Spaniard.

Liverpool are in the same position at the back as they can’t seem to keep the goals out. After seven games into the season, they have a minus-two goal difference, conceding 9 goals. Brendan Rodgers seems to want to replace his inconsistent goalkeeper, Simon Mignolet.

Mignolet not convincing as Rodgers searches for Valdes addition

Mignolet has not been convincing of late and possibly the best example of this was the equaliser from Norwich at Anfield last weekend. The game finished 1-1 due to the poor positioning of the Belgian keeper.

Valdes has not been included in the squad thus far in the season and a move wouldn’t be a shock to United fans. There were rumours throughout the summer linking him away to other clubs including Valencia and this may be the time when he leaves Manchester.

Manchester United have not needed his services this season as David De Gea ended up staying at the club after his deadline day move to Real Madrid fell through, due to odd circumstances. Sergio Romero has become the second choice goalkeeper after his summer move to the club.