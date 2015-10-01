Van Gaal wants Manchester United to improve in Europe

Manchester United grabbed a crucial 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday. The Red Devils responded well after going one goal down inside first five minutes. United then dominated most part of the game and were rewarded with two important goals.

A deserved win over the Germans

Louis van Gaal was pleased with his players but believes there is still a room for improvement. While talking to media after the match, Van Gaal suggested that in the first half he “was pleased” as United “created so many chances" but "didn’t finish them and were unlucky”

Further Van Gaal emphasised on the fact that his team “deserved to win” as they were more dominant than Wolfsburg. United took the lead with a penalty scored by Juan Mata and the Dutchman believes that they were “lucky to get one” as “there are referees who are not whistling for such an incident”. Van Gaal also suggested that fatigue took toll on his players but is happy with team spirit in the team.

Team still needs to improve in Champions League

The United boss insisted that despite the win United need to do better in Europe.

He suggested that “United have to keep their feet on the ground and they have to improve a lot to be at the top of Europe.” He further added that the team could have done well in second half. Wolfsburg made a flurry of attacks at the final stage of the game. Van Gaal believes that if they had kept the possession well during that time “United could have won the game in a better way.”

Mata was key for Red Devils as he scored one and grabbed a brilliant assist for the second one. The manager was still critical about the Spaniard’s performance and said he “has seen Mata playing better than today.” The Red Devils now gear up for the crucial match against Arsenal on Sunday.