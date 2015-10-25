Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle United: Black Cats thrash rivals as derby winning streak continues

Sunderland's amazing form against Newcastle United continued as a convincing 3-0 victory gave them a sixth straight Tyne-Wear derby win.

Adam Johnson scored a penalty just before half-time as Fabricio Coloccini was sent off for pushing Steven Fletcher, before Billy Jones and Fletcher sealed the win after the interval.

Sam Allardyce, taking charge of his first derby game in only his second fixture as Sunderland manager was forced into a change up front, Ola Toivonen coming in for Fabio Borini.

First half dominated by Toon

If he wasn't happy about having to make a striking change, Allardyce certainly wouldn't have been happy about the way his side started the game, with Newcastle well on top early on.

Coloccini had an acrobatic effort smothered by Costel Pantilimon, who made an excellent save from Jack Colback, all in a first half hour which saw the Toon have nine attempts.

Ayoze Perez was looking lively, sliding an effort wide after Moussa Sissoko powered down the wing to cross, minutes before Sunderland were forced into two changes due to injury.

Toivonen was clutching his groin, and went off for Jermain Defoe, just before John O'Shea was forced off for Sebastian Coates due to a hamstring problem. With Allardyce and co despairing at injuries one minute, they were jubilant the next, as the Black Cats went ahead on the stroke of half time.

Sunderland take surprise lead

Lee Cattermole won the ball in midfield, and allowed Defoe to put Fletcher in on goal, only for the Scotsman to be barged over by Coloccini inside the box. Adam Johnson stepped up and confidently tucked the penalty into the bottom right hand corner, to send his side into half-time 1-0 up.

Shocked by going behind, Newcastle missed their one huge chance to equalise at the start of the second half, Aleksandar Mitrovic fluffing his lines as his lashed effort inside the box was pushed away by Pantilimon.

It proved to be a crucial miss, with Sunderland doubling their lead 10 minutes later, through an unlikely source. Fletcher's effort from 25 yards out was deflected for a corner, from which the Black Cats profited.

Black Cats add two more in second 45

M'Vila's header across goal was about to be hooked off the line by Wijnaldum, only for Billy Jones to sneak in and knock the ball over the line, sending the home crowd into pandemonium.

Whilst their was still time for Newcastle to chase the game, evidenced by Pantilimon being forced into another save by Wijnaldum, before Vurnon Anita fired wide from the 18 yard line.

However, the day was Sunderland's, and they capped it off with a late third goal. Younis Kaboul stole the ball in defense, exchanged passes with M'Vila as he strode up the pitch, eventually crossing for Fletcher who tucked his shot away with composure.

That win moved Sunderland off the bottom of the table, Aston Villa replacing them in that position, but both Tyne-Wear teams remain in the drop zone.