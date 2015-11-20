Newcastle - Leicester City Preview: Vardy and co will want to dampen Geordie mood

All eyes will be on Jamie Vardy this Saturday, as Leicester City take on Newcastle United at St James' park

Not only will the Englishman be looking to help his side to victory, but there are records to be beaten. Vardy could equal Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive Premier League games.

However his chances of playing may be in doubt as he recovers from a hip injury that kept him out of the two England friendlies.

The importance of a Vardy appearance

Records can take a backseat for the next 24 hours, as Leicester sweat over the fitness of their star striker. Claudio Ranieri has already said that Vardy will face a late fitness test before the game on Saturday, so the Foxes will be hoping that the injury isn't anything serious.

Vardy's goals this season have been a massive influence in Leicester climbing the Premier League table, with the Foxes winning four of their last five league matches. They currently sit third in the table, with only a point separating them and top spot. Leicester have only lost one game this season, and that loss came against Arsenal, where they still scored three in the defeat.

If he is absent for the game, the Foxes will be relying on Riyad Mahrez to step up and try to create something from the midfield areas. But Ranieri, with his track record, will more than likely have a plan up his sleeve.

An easy day at the office for Leicester defenders

While Leicester City are the second highest scorers in the Premier League this season, Newcastle have been the total opposite in front of goal, scoring only 13 in their 12 games.

Apart from the 6-2 win over Norwich last month, the toon army have failed to show any promise in front of goal. Summer signing Aleksandar Mitrovic has only scored 2 so far this season, with compatriot Papiss Cisse netting just once.

With the home side scoring just the one goal in their last three games, Leicester will go into the game full of confidence and feel that they have what it takes to shut out the Newcastle strike force.

Team news

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns heading into this game, with Vardy the only doubt and scheduled to have a late fitness test. After missing both of England's friendlies against France and Spain, there are worries he may not feature. Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki could however both be in line to replace Vardy in the worst case scenario, both having little time playing this season.

Newcastle also have no new injury concerns for the game, with Jack Colback and Tim Krul all still unavailable with longer term injuries. Both Rob Elliot and Gabriel Obertan could come into the fold after they have recovered from injuries over the international break.