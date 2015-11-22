Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 West Ham United: Spurs dominate Hammers to go 11 unbeaten

Harry Kane struck twice as Tottenham Hotspur thrashed West Ham United 4-1 in a completely one sided London derby.

Early goals

After a quiet start to the game, things exploded into life around the 20 minute mark as first of all Christian Eriksen was given a sight of goal 25 yards out - and with his weaker left foot he produced a fine high save from Adrian.

Just three minutes later Spurs did get in front, and in fine fashion too. It was good direct play from Heung-Min Son down the right flank and he played it inside to Delle Alli who squeezed it through to Kane, who brilliantly turned his man before firing into the roof of the net left footed.

Then just 10 minutes later it was 2-0, but in a much simpler fashion, as Eriksen whipped in a corner from the left and Toby Alderweireld beat the goalkeeper to the punch to glance the ball in at the near post.

Spurs should have been well out of sight

The hosts really dominated this game from start to finish once the chances started to come. It could well have been game over before half time following a remarkable sequence in the 35th minute when Son was given a ton of space on the edge of the box but Adrian was equal to his shot, although Alli got to the rebound and looped a header which came off the bar.

Kane then blew a golden chance for the potential second part of a hat trick as him and Alli broke away leading to a one on one situtaion but with so much time Kane was unsure what to do and dragged a left shot horribly wide.

The second half was more of the same with Spurs a potent threat however they were gifted their thrid goal in the 49th minute as James Tomkins gave the ball away to Eriksen who quickly fed Kane and he fired it in low from the edge of the box.

The second 45 went on to continue in much the same vain as Adrian did well to keep the score down. as he showed his quality just after the third goal when he produced a double save from the combination of Son and Eriksen. Even at the death Pochettino's team still threatened when Ryan Mason hit the post from 30 yards out.

The goals seemed to be done with however just six minutes from the end right back Kyle Walker popped up with a sublime outside of the right foot finish from the edge of the box after good work from Son again to pull it back to him.

The Hammers miserable day did end on a bright note though as Miguel Lanzini produced a bit of magic by beating Walker with a stepover before firing into the roof of the net, giving the away fans something to cheer.