Rob Elliot leads apologies after Newcastle's 3-0 defeat to Leicester

Newcastle United goalkeeper Rob Elliot has delivered an apology to the fans, from the Newcastle United squad, after their failure against Leicester City on Saturday.

Elliot understands the fans frustration

The magpies were booed of the pitch after the full time whistle at the weekend, with the lacklustre performance annoying a portion of the Geordie faithful.

The defeat keeps Newcastle just outside of the relegation zone, with both Aston Villa and Bournemouth struggling at the weekend.

After just the one shot on target against the Foxes, Rob Elliot said that, "we have to hold our hands up for this one. There are no excuses at all, we know that."

“I just want to make sure there are no excuses, we apologise", Elliot reiterated the fact that, "The only thing we can do now is go out and put it right against Crystal Palace.”

Newcastle fans showed their support for Vardy

Jamie Vardy scored the opening goal for Leicester on Saturday, and although this would frustrate fans in most matches, the Newcastle fans applauded the striker for his achievement equalling the Premier League record after scoring for the 10th game in a row.

Elliot had massive praise for the fans and thought that this was "pure class" from the home crowd.

"They gave Jamie Vardy a brilliant reception when he went off", Elliot admitted. He thought that it showed "their compassion and their love for football"

Elliot once again wanted to "apologise to the fans" and also thank them for "for always staying behind us."

Newcastle need to improve fast

There has been some improvment in previous weeks for Newcastle, but the defeat to Leicester on Saturday has thrown the pressure back on them.

Elliot feels the team have to "push on now" knowing that the team has "shown some improvement." The keeper knows though that the"we’ve let ourselves down", but feels they need to now "get our heads down and work on it and crack on.”

The knows that they need to "work hard every day" if they want to come out the other side of this smiling, and they got a stiff reminder of this on Saturday.

The Irish keeper felt though that Saturday was the motivation they need to start performing better with Leicester "reminding us of when we finished fifth that year, they are very similar."

He knows that the team has "got the potential", but need to "turn that potential into performances.”