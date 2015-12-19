Chelsea 3-1 Sunderland - Post-match comments: Hiddink watches on, Terry defiant after vital win

Chelsea scored thrice in Saturday's meeting with Sunderland to give them a much-needed three points.

Just days after their former manager Jose Mourinho was sacked, there was a noticeable change in the team's atmosphere as the Blues looked lively and cohesive. However, the fans were not so quick to bounce back from the loss of the Special One, and chants and signs supporting Mourinho, as well as boos and criticism for some of the players, rang out around the stadium.

Despite the events of the past week, the Blues managed to look much better than they have so far this season and gained a deserved win.

First half

Chelsea showed shades of their winning form in the first half, scoring twice in a game for the first time in a month.

The first goal came from Branislav Ivanovic, who has incurred criticism for his poor form this season, heading off of a well-placed corner from Willian. Six minutes later, Pedro doubled their lead with a strike to the top corner after Sunderland's defence is unable to deal with Ivanovic's cross.

The Blues played some excellent football in the first half, an admittedly surprising change for them, and Sunderland seemed simply outmatched and unable to keep up.

Second half

Sunderland looked alive in this half, able to mount attacks and looking better on the counter, but were unable to match Chelsea.

Willian was fouled by Costel Pantilimon in the box, who gets a yellow as it was not considered a clear goalscoring opportunity, and the Blues received a penalty. Oscar, who had been excellent in both halves, scored from the spot to give Chelsea a 3-0 lead in the 50th minute.

However, Sunderland clung onto hope with a 53rd-minute goal from Fabio Borini accompanied by some poor Chelsea defending, and the Black Cats looked more potent in attack as they sought to stay in the game.

It was all but over, however. Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa were replaced late in the second half by John Obi Mikel and Loic Remy, and the former two recieved mixed boos and applause from the fans. Later, Oscar, who had a spectacular game, was replaced by Ramires. Both sides kept pushing for further goals, but the final score remained 3-1.

Comments

John Terry had his piece to say after the match, heaping praise on the team for their performance. The captain said, "I thought the first half was an excellent performance from the boys. Big occasion, and we needed to win, and we done that. Second half, not as good but still delighted with the three points."

He said that the team were under "a lot of pressure" before the game, but they "brought all that upon ourselves". He continued, "I said before the game we're big enough to stand up and be accounted for, and today we needed everyone, and everyone was superb, I thought, today."

How good was the first half? Terry was under no illusion: "Very good. Some of the football was excellent, one and two touch, and we got a two-goal cushion as well, so we was delighted with the first half. We dropped off slightly second half, but as I said, delighted with the performance and the win today."

On whether or not they'll have to win some of the fans back, Terry said, "Absolutely, and rightly so as well. Chelsea is such a big club, you know, we're not used to being here.

"The last ten years, we've had a lot of good times. They're supporting us through this difficult period, and we'll come out on top sooner or later. If we keep putting in performances like that, the fans will be happy and they'll be going home with smiles on their faces." He added, "But rightly so they're disappointed, and so are we, we don't want to be where we are."

Continuing, on the boos for Fabregas and Costa, he said, "I think all of us are in this position, there's not one or two individuals, and that's me speaking honestly. We're in this position because one or two have performed and the rest haven't, unfortunately."

The skipper continued, " And as I said, that's behind us now, that's in the past, and listen, we ahve to move on, we have to start winning football matches, and Chelsea needs to be a lot higher in the league than we are."

When asked about the club's newly declared interim manager Guus Hiddink, with whom Terry has experience with, he replied, "He was very important before, coming in, very demanding, and very intensity. He'll demand [high intensity] from everyone, and he's a great manager as well. I'm looking forward to him coming in."

The captain finished by saying, "Credit to all the players and the team today, and listen, my thoughts are with the manager [Mourinho] because we're disappointed that this falls on his head, unfortunately."