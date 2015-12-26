Sunderland predicted XI - Manchester City: Injuries and suspensions giving Allardyce selection headache

Sunderland continue their tough spell of fixtures away to Manchester City today, after losing to Chelsea 3-1 last week at Stamford Bridge.

After returning to the side last week, Younes Kaboul has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and he is just one of many absentees for Sam Allardyce as he ponders his options for the game.

Four at the back

Allardyce will have to revert to four at the back with the news that Kaboul is unavailable, meaning Sebastian Coates and John O'Shea will play as a pair at the heart of the defence.

Allardyce could potentially continue with his five-man defence but that would mean he would have to bring in either Wes Brown or Valentin Roberge, which is unlikely.

Billy Jones and Patrick Van Aanholt will continue at full back, with their attacking duties restricted after the loss of one centre back and a change of shape.

Centre midfield crisis

Problems in centre midfield have been a huge issue for Sunderland since the injury to Lee Cattermole, who will not make the trip to the Etihad. Allardyce confirmed that Cattermole would miss the game through injury, but is back in training ahead of the home game against Liverpool.

Sunderland's midfield crisis gets worse with Jack Rodwell suspended after picking up his sixth booking of the season against Chelsea, meaning he will not get the opportunity to play against his former employers.

Adam Johnson has struggled for opportunities this season, but could get one today due to injuries. (Photo: Secret Footballer)

The team are also still without Sebastian Larsson due to a knee injury.

All these injuries and suspensions means that Allardyce will have to work with makeshift midfielders to partner Yann M'Vila. Ola Toivonen could continue in the centre of midfield, and Adam Johnson could slot into the middle of the park, though a spot on the wing for him may be preferred by the manager.

Options up top

The only area in the pitch where Sunderland have a plethora of options is up front. Jermain Defoe is likely to continue through the middle, where his runs in behind could cause problems for the Manchester City defence.

Fabio Borini should start as well, with his confidence high after scoring his first goal since returning to the club in the summer.

Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pantilimon; Jones, O'Shea, Coates, Van Aanholt; Watmore, Toivonen, M'Vila, Johnson, Borini; Defoe.