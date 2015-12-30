Tottenham Hotspur 2015 Review: A memorable start and end to a highly encouraging year

Starting the year in the best possible way

Facing eventual 2014-15 Premier League champions Chelsea on New Year's Day meant Tottenham were quickly in the thick of the action. Putting in one of the displays of the season, the North Londoners ran out eventual winners in a comprehensive 5-3 demolition at White Hart Lane.

Having started to feature regularly towards the end of 2014, Harry Kane continued to grow in confidence and stature as he spearheaded the unrelentless bombardment of the Chelsea goal.

Being held by then Premier League side Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup led to a replay in the already congested month of January but Spurs ran out eventual 4-2 victors in the return fixture. The run in the cup did not last long, however, as Leicester City claimed safe passage into the fifth round with a late 2-1 win at White Hart Lane.

A disappointing defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace swiftly followed the Chelsea game, but Pochettino was quickly putting his stamp on his newly adopted side, going on a three-match winning run.

The third, and final, match in that run of form was a 2-1 derby day defeat of Arsenal at White Hart Lane in early February as Kane once again proved he could lead the line for both club and country for years to come. Scoring both goals for the home side in the victory, Kane clinched all three points late in the game as he expertly beat David Ospina with a thumping header from close-range.

January came to a close with a late 3-2 aggregate win at Sheffield United to seal a place in the League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley in early March.

Inconsistency was once again proving the downfall of Tottenham, who ended February with defeat at Liverpool and a late equaliser at home to West Ham United. Big money signings Roberto Soldado and Paulinho were featuring less by the week as Pochettino began to show faith in academy graduates Ryan Mason, Nabil Bentaleb and their star man, Kane.

Defeat over two legs at the hands of Fiorentina led to an eventual exit from the Europa League as attention was quickly turned to consolidating a place in the Premier League top five.

Impressive three points twinned with embarrassing defeats

As the 2014-15 season began to draw to a close, Pochettino led his side out against José Mourinho and his Chelsea team in the League Cup final.

Goals from John Terry and Diego Costa consigned Tottenham to a disappointing defeat at Wembley but the Tottenham faithful were beginning to put their trust in their Argentine tactician.

Defensive errors continued to prove costly as goals were shipped in from left, right and centre against Leicester, Swansea City and Manchester United. These mistakes, which angered Pochettino, meant exciting viewing for the neutrals who knew there would be goals when Tottenham were involved.

An embarrassing defeat at home to struggling Aston Villa, under the guidance of former Spurs boss Tim Sherwood, showed the work Pochettino and his players still had to do in order to challenge for a Champions League place in the coming seasons.

The season did, however, end with encouraging victories over Hull City at White Hart Lane and Everton on Merseyside as Tottenham finished the season in a respectable fifth place.

New season, new optimism

Having shifted the deadwood and spent shrewdly in the summer transfer window, Tottenham made the trip to Old Trafford on the opening day of the 2015-16 season with a youthful and energetic side.

Falling to an unfortunate defeat thanks to a Kyle Walker own goal, Tottenham would then embark on a remarkable fourteen match unbeaten run in the league before suffering defeat at the hands of struggling Newcastle United in mid-December.

A first victory in the league for the season at Sunderland in September took some of the pressure off the Londoners who began their Europa League campaign in positive fashion, with a 3-1 victory over Azerbaijani champions FK Qarabag.

A disappointing exit from the League Cup at the hands of local rivals Arsenal quickly followed but Tottenham went from strength to strength in the league. Steamrolling Manchester City 4-1 in late September signalled the intent from Pochettino for his side to perhaps challenge for more than just a top four finish this season, with Kane ending the season as Young Player of the Year following his 31 goals in all competitions for Spurs.

Spurs fans eagerly anticipating 2016

Sealing Europa League qualification as group winners, which has set up the chance for revenge against Fiorentina, came with one game to spare in a difficult looking group against European heavyweights RSC Anderlecht and Monaco.

In domestic action, Tottenham responded magnificently following that defeat to Newcastle in the latter weeks of 2015. Going on a three-match winning run over the festive period, with nine points secured against Southampton, Norwich City and Watford, Tottenham can look forward to the New Year in fourth place and just four points behind the league leaders.

As well as the grudge match against Fiorentina, Tottenham will also be able to atone for their defeat at the hands of Leicester in the FA Cup last year with a repeat third round fixture set to take place in early January.

With young English prospects Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Tom Carroll all growing in strength as 2015 progressed, the Tottenham hierarchy and faithful will be understandably optimistic that 2016 will prove to be something very special indeed.