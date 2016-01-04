Paul Pogba calls life at Manchester United a 'holiday' compared to Juventus

Paul Pogba has claimed that his time at Manchester United was a “holiday” compared to what it is like training with Italian side Juventus.

The Frenchman recently said to La Stampa that he thought that people needed to know that it is not easy at Juve.

“There is a culture of work that is different to anything else abroad. I was at Manchester United and I can tell you it made me feel like being on vacation in comparison to Juve,” said Pogba.

Pogba claims Juventus work harder than Manchester United

"We work so hard here, because all the Scudetti were down to hard work.”

Pogba left Manchester in 2012 after he thought that the then manager Sir Alex Ferguson was not giving him enough game time. After making only seven appearances for United, Juventus snatched up the opportunity to take the young promising player.

Ferguson was never known to let player slack off during training and he was quite vigilant in how he trained his players. If Pogba was still in the United side under the new manager, Louis van Gaal, he would be in a completely different environment as many players at the club have complained that they are training to much and it is causing injuries in the side.

Pogba becoming one of the best players in the world at Juventus

Since he left United, he has thrived in one of the best football teams in the world and has been deemed by many as one of the best midfielders in the world at the moment. He was named in the VAVEL UK Top 50 Players of 2015 recently.

In the three seasons that he has been at Juventus, they have won the Serie A title all three times, as well as winning the Coppa Italia, the Supercoppa Italiana and they even reached the Champion League final last year.

This season, Juve are currently fourth in the table after they endured a rough start but they have worked hard enough to get within three points of the leaders, Internazionale.