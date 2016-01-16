Manchester United predicted XI - Liverpool

Manchester United gear up for a crucial trip to Anfield to face bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday. The Red Devils are not in their best of the forms but they need a win against the Merseyside club as they both are fighting for the top four spot in Premier League.

Louis van Gaal has a very good record against Liverpool as a Manchester United manager and he'll be looking to extend it on Sunday. The following is the predicted XI for the Red Devils against Liverpool.

David De Gea

The Spaniard will be in the goal without any doubt, he will be looking to a collect a cleansheet against Liverpool. De Gea has been rock solid behind the defence and has made many key saves to keep his side in the game. The Spaniard came back in to the starting eleven in this fixture earlier this season at Old Trafford, after a long summer transfer saga. He delivered a very good performance in September and would be looking to emulate it again on Sunday.

Matteo Darmian

Manchester United have hardly any choices to make in the back four due to injuries to key players like Luke Shaw, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo. Darmian has filled in at left-back and has done a good job in that role. He has been decent while defending and will be looking to improve while attacking against Liverpool.

Daley Blind

The Dutchman who has played almost every game this season will continue to take place in the left side of the central defence. Blind scored a brilliant goal against Liverpool in the reverse fixture this season and would be looking to contribute similarly on Sunday. He will have to play a key role while bringing out the ball from defence and alert defensively always due to Liverpool’s immense pressing.

Chris Smalling

Smalling experienced his worst game of the season against Newcastle on Tuesday but that doesn’t take any credit from the English international for his great season till now. He will continue to lead the defensive line and the Red Devils will be hoping that their best defender delivers another good performance as he has done all season on Sunday.

Ashley Young

Ashley Young celebrates - Newcastle | Photo: John Peters/Manchester United, via Getty

The Red Devils lack quality option on the right back position but Young has done a pretty decent job there. The former-Aston Villa winger has been brilliant while going forward and contributing in final third but he caught defensively at times. The Englishman will be looking to nullify the effect of Adam Lallana on the right flank.

Morgan Schneiderlin

The former-Southampton midfielder has been a pivotal part of Manchester United this term. The win percentage with Schneiderlin is far higher than without him. He has given his best performances in big games and provides the much-needed shielding to the defence.

Maraoune Fellaini

Louis van Gaal admitted on Friday that Bastian Schweinsteiger and Michael Carrick are ruled out of the fixture against Liverpool on Sunday. The Dutch manager has very less choice in midfield so Fellaini is likely to get another start despite his poor form lately.

Jesse Lingard

Van Gaal rested Juan Mata against Newcastle and brought Lingard in the starting lineup which brought much-needed pace on the flanks. United displayed a very good attacking performance at Saint James Park and it is likely that the United boss sticks with the 22-year-old on the left wing.

Ander Herrera

Herrera delivered a perfect number ten performance against Newcastle in the opening half, as he sprayed the balls across the field. He showed a good amount of creativity in the final third and played a crucial role in United’s second goal. Herrera has enjoyed a good run of games against Liverpool and it is likely that he will get the nod on Sunday.

Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial celebrates his stunning debut goal | Photo: Matthew Ashton/AMA - via Getty Images

Manchester United’s brightest spark in the attack this season. Martial had a memorable United debut against Liverpool at Old Trafford as he scored a wonderful solo goal. The French forward will be required to stretch the Liverpool defence and create space for his teammates.

Wayne Rooney

The United captain has finally struck some form after a very underwhelming season till now. The English striker has scored four goals and grabbed one assist in last three games in all competition. Van Gaal would be hoping for an inspiring performance from Rooney at Anfield.