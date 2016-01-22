Sunderland - AFC Bournemouth: Black Cats must not repeat mistakes from Dean Court

Sunderland take on Bournemouth this weekend in a relegation clash that could pivotal in who stays up and who takes the dreaded plunge into the Championship.

Sam Allardyce’s side will be keen to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes as last time, when Bournemouth ran out deserving 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture at Dean Court.

Show up from the off

Last time, Dick Advocaat’s men didn’t seem to show up for the first-half. The Black Cats started dreadfully and Bournemouth found themselves 2-0 up within the opening ten minutes. Sunderland must not do that again and must instead learn to show up from the start.

On numerous occasions this season, Sunderland have lost points as they have started too slowly. They must go out from the off tomorrow and show the Premier League that they mean business and have a willingness and desire to stay in the top-flight.

With Bournemouth as relegation rivals and above them on points, Sunderland must offer them competition and can’t concede so early on in the game.

Deal with Bournemouth's key players

Last time, Sunderland failed to deal with Callum Wilson and the forward, who is currently out with an ACL injury, punished the Black Cats defence. That is something the Black Cats must build on from last time. They must be able to spot any opposing players that may pose a threat and prevent them from doing so.

Matt Ritchie also ran Sunderland ragged and scored Bournemouth’s second. The right-winger hit a stunning volley past a hapless Costel Pantilimon. Ritchie punished Sunderland for not being sharp enough and, in Saturday’s game, Allardyce has to drill it into his men that they must close players down.

The defence must not fall to pieces

Younes Kaboul had a game to forget at Dean Court as he was given his marching orders after being shown a second yellow.

Kaboul was sent off the last time these two met. | Photo: Getty

Along with Sebastian Coates, the Frenchman’s nerves looked shot and the centre-back pairing showed little to no confidence. The centre-backs tomorrow are likely to be John O’Shea and Wes Brown and the pair must stand resilient and cannot let Bournemouth get to them like Coates and Kaboul did.

Show attacking prowess

Finally, the Black Cats have to be more clinical in this showdown at the Stadium of Light and prove they are an attacking force.

The likes of Jeremain Lens, ex-Bournemouth man Jermain Defoe and Fabio Borini must be raring to go and ready to bring home the goods for Sunderland. In the 2-0 defeat in the away fixture, the Wearsiders failed to muster a single shot on target after the 40-minute mark - and Defoe in particular was guilty of missing two gilt-edged chances.

The relegation candidates cannot make the same mistake again and must not waste any opportunities.