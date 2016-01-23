Klopp says Liverpool will consider January transfer deals that "make sense" for the club

Jürgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will considering doing business in the remainder of the January transfer window, given their injury situation, but only if the conditions are right for the club.

The German has already completed two deals so far this month, bringing in Marko Grujić from Red Star Belgrade for £5.1 million and signing centre-back Steven Caulker on loan from Queens Park Rangers for the rest of the season.

With the Reds now chasing a deal for Alex Teixeira of Shakhtar Donetsk, having an initial £24.5 million offer rejected from the Ukrainian outfit, Klopp admits if they can find some solutions, then they will consider doing business.

Reds will consider January deals, insists boss

Speaking at a pre-match media conference before his side's away game at Norwich City, Klopp admitted that it's "not the perfect moment" and that's "how it is" but that his opinion "didn't change."

However, he acknowledged that Liverpool "have to watch the market" and "have to think about what makes sense" to them "now, plus for the summer."

He revealed that if they can "find a solution that fits for both transfer windows, winter and summer" and a player "who could help" the club "as soon as possible" then they "would try it", before adding: "But that's all."

Klopp said that it was "a little bit different with Steven Caulker" but said that he "has done really well" since joining the club, saying that they "gave him 90 minutes with the U21s in the cup game at Leeds" and he was "good" and is "in a good way."

However, the German said that the defender "has never played with the team together" yet, though they are now "in a training moment" where they can "try to help him feel more comfortable in the situation because his last game was six weeks ago" and he has a "problem" that he's "not in a real rhythm."

No change in attitude, says Klopp

The manager declared that he has "always said" that Liverpool will "watch the market" and will "see if something happens with a few days to go."

He added that "nothing has changed" in his mind or his opinion and that is there is a "good player who could help" the team and they could have "a longer time to work together" and "not only for three games" then they will "think about it" and "maybe do something."

The Reds boss explained that "if it is possible" then they will "try to do something" that they "would usually want to do in the summer" provided "the situation is okay" with conditions such as "the player and price" which he said they "shouldn't ignore" and that they will "think about it, that's all. That hasn't changed."

Klopp giving nothing away on potential Teixeira deal

On whether he's chasing a deal for Teixeira, Klopp insisted "No," with a grin, adding that he has "nothing to say about this" and that they "could talk about a lot of players in the world if we had time for this, and what qualities they have, but nothing to say at this moment."

It is understood that Liverpool will raise their bid for the Brazilian forward, who has scored 22 goals in 15 league games for Shakhtar this season, closer to £30 million with them valuing the player at around £38.5 million.