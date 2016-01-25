Sam Allardyce explains Dame N'Doye's absence

Sunderland manager Sam Allardyce has explained why new signing Dame N’Doye was absent from the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth.

Method in the madness

The new loan striker, who signed from Turkish side Trabzonspor, sat on the bench on Saturday and was expected to make his debut at the Stadium of Light but remained unused in the match that saw goals from Benik Afobe and Patrick Van Aanholt.

There seemed to be good reasoning behind the decision from Allardyce with the Black Cats being dominated in the middle; he felt the secondary striker alongside Jermain Defoe would have made them vulnerable.

He told the Sunderland Echo that he would have had to bring him on in place of Defoe as he “couldn’t risk the two up front”.

He added that the midfield was “three versus three” and said it had to “stay like that” as if he had “diluted” that area it could have given Eddie Howe’s side a “bigger opportunity” of getting the three points but said that N’Doye will get his opportunity “sooner rather than later.”

N'Doye will be hoping to rekindle the form he showed while with FC Copenhagen. | Image source: UEFA

Much-needed rest

A lack of match fitness may have also been a major factor, which seems to be affecting a majority of the Sunderland squad at the present moment, with several players expected to take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly this week.

Their FA Cup absence will also give some much needed rest to first-team regulars until the crucial match with Manchester City in eight days time.

Allardyce said most of the players have played an “awful lot” over the festive period and will have a “couple of days off”.

He added that those taking part in the friendly will get some well needed match “practice” and “fitness” and that the time off will be used “very effectively”.

N’Doye will be looking to make his debut on Tuesday, February 2 when they take on Manchester City at the Stadium of Light with kick-off at 7:45PM BST.