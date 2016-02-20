Michael Carrick warns things could get worse for United against Shrewsbury Town

Manchester United vice-captain Michael Carrick has admitted that it's that bad at the moment that League One club Shrewsbury Town could add to their pain on Monday night in the FA Cup.

Carrick warns United against an upset versus Shrewsbury

Carrick spoke after United's dismal defeat in Denmark in the Europa League against FC Midtjylland, and didn't bother offering up excuses for the loss, but issued a warning to his teammates saying that if there is a repeat performance on Monday then Shrewsbury would end United's FA Cup hopes.

Carrick said: "Monday is a different game, but we need to be so much better" as the team just weren't up for the match in Denmark and were second to every ball, and the result showed how bad the performance actually was, and if not improved, things will only get worse.

We know what to expect against lower league teams, says Carrick

The game on Monday will be a real test of character for the United players as the Shrewsbury squad will be well up for causing an upset, and Carrick says: "We know what Monday is going to be, it has been shown many times, so yeah, we know what to expect."

United's season is now hinging on the next two games against Shrewsbury and the second leg at home to Midtjylland in the Europa League on Thursday, and Carrick says if the team are not at their best in any of these games then slip-ups will happen.

Carrick and United found it hard going on Thursday. | Image source: Getty Images

Carrick: Slip-ups happen and it's how the team react to it will be key

Carrick added: "Thursday has shown that if you are not anywhere near your best, then you can slip up." United have had plenty of these setbacks so far this season and and things don't seem to be getting any better anytime soon.

United have so far successfully negotiated ties against Sheffield United and Derby County in the FA Cup, and Carrick says "football's a funny old game and it throws up different things. but we know what to expect."