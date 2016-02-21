Believe Roberts' hype, says loanee teammate Stuart Armstrong

Manchester City youngster Patrick Roberts - currently on loan with Scottish champions Celtic, has been praised by one of his new teammates, Stuart Armstrong.

Having grown accustomed to his surroundings within the youth set-up at Celtic with a few U21 matches under his belt, the former Fulham winger made his debut appearance in a 10-minute substitute cameo during their 3-0 home victory over Inverness on Saturday afternoon.

Armstrong praises Roberts' following promising start

That win pushed the Bhoys six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with Aberdeen in second place on 55. When asked about his opinion on Roberts, Armstrong replied saying he thinks the youngster is "very talented", something you can "see in training."

"I've not seen the development games, but I've been hearing very good things. He's scored a few goals as well, so I think the hype (surrounding him) is deserved."

Competition key to Celtic's progress

With three goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions since the start of the campaign, Armstrong was also honest about the impact that new acquisitions does to the side - how competition is beneficial to ensure first-team players are constantly fighting for their place in the team.

"It's part and parcel here at Celtic, there's a lot of competition - which gives it a competitive edge."

Roberts is in direct competition with James Forrest (24) and Gary Mackay-Steven (25) to establish his first-team credentials, and provided he can stay fit, there is plenty of potential which suggests he could start for Celtic on a regular basis in the not-too-distant future.

"There's a lot of players here fighting for the starting XI and getting in the squad. There's a lot of strength and depth. It's a team and everyone wants [the team] to do well. Of course in training, everyone is competing for a spot in the team and to get as close to that as possible."

Quotes' source: Herald Scotland