Newcastle United 1-1 Sunderland: Player ratings from the draw on Tyneside

Jermain Defoe’s first half strike wasn’t enough to seal all three points for Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby, as Alexsandar Mitrovic scored seven minutes from time.

This result leaves both teams in the bottom three, with the Black Cats two points from of safety while Newcastle United are three.

So, how did the Sunderland players perform at St James’ Park?

Kone and Kaboul - the new centre back pairing?

Vito Mannone (7): The 28-year-old didn’t have much to do in the game. Though everything Newcastle threw at him, Mannone was equal to it.

DeAndre Yedlin (5): Played a key part in Sunderland’s first big chance involving Jack Rodwell and Jermain Defoe. Despite this, Yedlin was at fault for Newcastle’s goal with an unnecessary foul throw.

Lamine Kone (7): Another strong display by the Ivorian. Kone and Younes Kaboul have developed a solid partnership in the heart of the Sunderland defence recently.

Younes Kaboul (7): The stand-in captain dealt with every ball that came his way. However, he was forced off in the second half after picking up an injury.

Patrick Van Aanholt (6): Nearly doubled the visitors lead, only to be denied by a fantastic save by Rob Elliot. The Dutchman didn’t put a foot wrong defensively, however, wasn’t as good going forward in comparison to recent weeks.

The trio in midfield are developing a good partnership

Fabio Borini (8): It was a very positive display from Borini. He give Jack Colback a torrid time down that right hand side and also played a part in the goal.

Jack Rodwell (7): Went close with a header early on and produced a good performance in the middle of the park. Rodwell looked cool, calm and collected in possession, although he does need to add goals to his game.

Jan Kirchhoff (9): Excellent. It was another superb display from the spine of the Sunderland team. Kirchhoff broke up play numerous times as it continues to look like Sunderland have picked up a bargain at £750,000.

Yann M’Vila (7): The Frenchman was on the line to deny the Magpies an equaliser and produced another solid performance on Tyneside.

Wahbi Khazri (5): Khazri delivered some good set-pieces and took the corner that led to Sunderland’s goal. The former Bordeaux man was living dangerously in the opening period though, running with the ball inside his own half on more than one occasion.

Kirchhoff stole the show again on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

Defoe continues his goalscoring form

Jermain Defoe (8): It is now 15 goals in all competitions for Defoe. The forward showed great technique to volley past Elliot in what was his second Tyne-Wear derby goal. He proved to be a nuisance for the Newcastle defence all afternoon and should have had another goal, but couldn't convert Rodwell's cut-back.

Little impact off the bench

John O’Shea (6): Replaced the injured Kaboul and remains unbeaten against Newcastle.

Lee Cattermole (6): Given to little time to do anything noteworthy.

Dame N’Doye (3): Was beaten to easily on the right hand side for Newcastle’s goal and didn’t offer anything going forward.