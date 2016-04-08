Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson set to miss remainder of season with knee injury

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has effectively been ruled out for the rest of the season, after scans revealed that the midfielder damaged his lateral collateral ligament in the left knee during Thursday's Europa League fixture against Borussia Dortmund.

Henderson was forced off at half-time as Liverpool earned an impressive draw against the heavily fancied German's, with his injury the low point of the evening.

Henderson to miss the rest of Liverpool's season

Having left the stadium on crutches, Henderson had a scan early on Friday morning, after which the extent of the injury was confirmed.

Although such problems in the knee can keep players out for up to three months, it's thought that Henderson will only miss six to eight weeks due to not requiring surgery, since the damage to his knee is isolated.

Although that may be of some comfort to the skipper, the news that he's likely to miss all of Liverpool's remaining games this season comes as a disappointment.

The Premier League season ends on May 15, and it would take a miracle for the 25-year-old to get himself in contention for then, let alone for Liverpool to think about playing him. This would also be the case for the Europa League final, which is to be played three days after the conclusion of the league season, should Liverpool get there.

Midfielder in a race to be fit for Euro 2016

Another worry for Henderson is that he won't be fit to be selected by Roy Hodgson for England's European Championship squad. The injury is likely to see Henderson return in late May, less than a month before England's first game against Russia.

Although he's a firm favourite of Hodgson's, who was likely to be picked for the finals, the England boss has previously spoken about a willingness to leave high profile talents at home, should they not be fully fit.

It's been a frustrating season injury wise for Henderson, who has only started 15 Premier League games due to a recurring heel issue, which kept him out for over two months at the start of the season.