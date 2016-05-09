Sam Allardyce insists survival isn't a 'forgone conclusion'

Even though Everton have been enduring what is in many people's opinion an underwhelming season, Sam Allardyce does not believe it is a "forgone conclusion" that his Sunderland side will get the victory they need to gain survival on Wednesday, and has urged people not to think it will be.

In fact, speaking in his pre-match press conference, Allardyce said he thinks their opponents will raise their game with the intention to "spoil" Sunderland's fairytale after being criticised for their poor performance against Leicester City.

Big Sam believes there will be a "reaction" from Everton after an uncharacteristic display, which will make life hard for his team in what is certainly a cup final for them.

Everton showed their quality in the reverse of this fixture, beating Sunderland 6-2 at home. (Photo: Sky Sports)

Avoiding complacency

After Saturday's phenomenal victory over Chelsea, in which the Black Cats came from behind twice against the former Premier League champions, one concern of Allardyce's is that his squad will think they have the job done.

The manager has called for Sunderland to be on "top form" and be "as committed" as they were against the Blues.

He allowed his side the day off on Sunday to rest and relax following such a brilliant effort against Chelsea, but the hard work now begins as they gear towards the biggest game of their season. Allardyce thinks it is "obvious" that Sunderland must give "as good of a performance," if not better, than what they managed against Chelsea if they are to pull off the great escape once again.

Sunderland have proved time and time again that they can thrive under pressure at the business end of the season, and knowing they could sink their rivals Newcastle United to the second-tier would make a victory on Wednesday even sweeter.

The Wearside club want to get the job done with a "game to go" which would take the pressure away on the final game of the season, instead of letting it go right down to the wire when the intense pressure can cause people to crack.