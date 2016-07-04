Wojciech Szczesny set to rejoin AS Roma on loan

Wojciech Szczesny appears to be about to spend another season away from the Emirates, as his club for last season, Roma, are keen to re-sign him under orders from their coach, Luciano Spalletti.

After the signing of Petr Čech last season, and being ousted as first choice by David Ospina the season before, goalkeeping opportunities seemed few and far between for the Pole at Arsenal.

Due to this, he spent last seaon in the Italian capital, where he played a total of 42 times, in the Serie A and the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has not played a Premier League game for Arsenal since a 2-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year's Day 2015.

Following the defeat, Szczesny was dropped to the bench after he was caught smoking in the showers, an offence he repeated at Roma following a 6-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League, for which he was subsequently also dropped for one game.

Wojciech Szczesny during his time at Arsenal | Photo: AFP

A loan deal appears to be imminent for Szczesny to return to Rome with a clause for a permanent move being added which is thought to be in the region of £15 million, according to Gazzetta World.

If the Szczesny deal was to go through, it would follow Roma's signing of 23-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson. However Spalletti seems to favour the experience of Szczesny as opposed to the unproven Brazilian, and could utilise the Poland international as an experienced head, whilst Alisson finds his form.

Euro 2016 did not go as planned

Szczesny did feature in the first game for Poland against Northern Ireland at the European Championship in France, but an injury kept him out for the remainder of the season.

Szczesny's career so far

The stopper joined Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2006, following a move on Legia Warsaw before making his debut in 2009 in the League Cup in a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.