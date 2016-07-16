Manchester City to be kept waiting on Stones deal

Manchester City are going to have to play the waiting game with Everton if they wish to get their hands on defender John Stones.

The 22-year-old has been subject to mass speculation since impressing in the Premier League ​over the past two seasons, showing form which has attracted the likes of the City and Chelsea.

With the central defender missing out on a move to London last summer, it is thought that this time around Everton will be powerless to stop Stones from leaving Merseyside.

With City the favourites to capture the signature of the Barnsley-born centre-back, it is likely to take until Everton have found themselves a suitable replacement before Stones will be able to depart, as new boss Ronald Koeman adjusts to life on Merseyside following his move from Southampton.

​City buying potential

Despite a disappointing season from Everton’s perspective during their last campaign, where Stones was criticised for some of his performances as the Toffees finished in 11th place which then ultimately led to the sacking of Roberto Martinez.

It is clear that City recognise the potential of the young defender and are willing to pay handsomely for him.

Stones would fit Pep Guardiola's football philosophy (Photo source: Daily Star)

With the fee reported to be around £50 million the move would make Stones the most expensive Englishman ever, and City would be getting a player who fits the style of play their new manager, Pep Guardiola, favours.

Having impressed as a defender, as well as being comfortable on the ball, the defender has also been linked to Barcelona, but it is thought that Stones is keen on a move to City to pair up with Guardiola.

With the youngster due to report for pre-season training on Monday, after being involved in the England set-up at a woeful Euro 2016 for the three lions, he will be keen to get the move tied up as soon as possible.