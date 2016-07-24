Moyes looking to replicate Everton success

New Sunderland manager, David Moyes has said that he is looking to replicate his success at former club Everton.

Very similar position

​Moyes was swiftly brought into the Stadium of Light, after former boss Sam Allardyce was announced as the new manager of England.

The Scotsman was the favourite for the role, having stabilised Everton as a top-seven club, and believes that his new role is very similar to that at Goodison Park.

He told safc.com "It reminds me a lot of when I took over at Everton" as the "club was bobbing along the bottom" and thinks "what we need to do at Sunderland is move up" and "need to do what we did at Everton".

Moyes continued, saying that "Sam did a great job in keeping the club up last season" but feels "we have to get away from being that sort of team" and believes "that will be the biggest challenge for me".

Above: Fabio Borini celebrating his goal in Sunderland's 2-1 win over Rotherham United | Photo: Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Getting to know his players

Moyes watched on from the stands on Saturday, as the Black Cats continued their excellent start to pre-season with a 2-1 win over Rotherham United.

Goals from Fabio Borini and Charles N'Zogbia gave them the win ahead of their pre-season trip to the continent, and Moyes is relishing meeting up with his new players.

He said: "I need to get to know the players as quickly as I can really" and admitted "I'm looking forward to getting that bit done", as well as seeing "what we have in the club".

Moyes concluded: "I'm looking forward to being around the players" as they "did a great job in the way they finished last season" and have to "pick up on that". He says it his priority to "make sure that we're challenging the players" by "giving them competition".

Sunderland AFC will take on FC Stade Nyonnais at the Stade Camille-Fournier on Monday, July 25 with kick-off at 7:30pm BST.