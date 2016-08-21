Walter Mazzarri remains positive despite losing to Chelsea

Despite their 2-1 loss to Chelsea and long term Italian rival Antonio Conte, the Hornets' manger, Walter Mazzarri believes there are still positives to take from the game.

Watford gained the lead through an Etienne Capoue strike in the 55th minute, but this didn’t stop the Blues from clawing back in the last 10 minutes. A goal from new signing Michy Batshuayi brought them equal before Diego Costa took the lead, despite debates whether he should have been on the pitch at the time.

Pleased overall

Mazzarri’s side looked to have controlled the game, as the manager seemed to have gain one up on his old rival. The Italian told Sky Sports that he was “very happy” in how his team were playing “even when we were level”. He added that “unfortunately the game ended like” it did but he believes if his team “keep playing” like they did “the results will come”.

With Pereyra on the way, there is plenty of cause for optimism at Vicarage Road. | Image credit: Getty Images

Mazzarri went on to praise his team, which was unchanged from their 1-1 draw with Southampton, the previous weekend, commenting: “In this moment this is the team that is in top form and the team I think is ready to play”.

Yet he dismissed ideas that this will continue to be his starting XI, adding: “Week by week I will see which team is more prepared to start each match.” Mazzarri also declined to comment as to whether match-winner Costa should have still been on the pitch, stating: “I’m not going to comment on any refereeing decision.”

Positive new signings

The Hornet’s unveiled new signings Younes Kaboul and Roberto Pereyra before the game kicked off. Mazzarri has praised the new arrivals as “two great players” who “are going to bring a lot of experience in a team that is already good”, before adding that they will “help us improve”.