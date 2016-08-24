Ronald Koeman set to raid former club for Cuco Martina

Former Southampton boss Ronald Koeman is set to sign full back Cuco Martina for his new Everton side before the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old was signed by Koeman last season for the Saints but is unlikely to feature this season at St. Mary's.

Not in Puel's plans

As mentioned, Martina has only been at the South Coast club for one whole season after arriving from FC Twente in 2015. The Curacao international had a good debut season but it looks like he is not in Claude Puel's plans for the upcoming season.

Puel has signed Frenchman Jeremy Pied as a backup for Portguese international Cedric Soares, meaning it is unlikely Martina will feature again for the club.

Pied is likely to be the second choice right back ahead of Martina. Photo source: Saintsfc

Martina has not made the matchday squad in the two previous matches against Watford and Manchester United and it is reported that he is not type of full back Puel is looking for in his squad.

Solid debut season

It would have be interesting to see how much game time Martina would have received this season if Koeman had remained at Southampton. Initially, Martina was signed as a squad player but after Ryan Bertrand suffered an injury, the full back played on a regular basis.

It also helped that right back Cedric struggled to adapt to life in England during his first season, meaning his gametime was limited by Koeman.

Dutchman Koeman is said to be looking for a right back to challenge Seamus Coleman for the spot in his the starting XI. The Liverpool Echo are reporting that advanced talks are currently taking place.

Martina scores a fantastic strike against Arsenal. Photo source: Daily Mail

Lasting impression

Many neutral football fans may not know much about Martina but he will certainly be remembered at St. Mary's for one reason alone.

Last season, in the 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal at home, Martina scored what turned out to be 'Southampton goal of the season', when he sent a long-range effort past Petr Cech. A fantastic first Premier League goal for the player.