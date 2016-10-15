Spurs up against a West Brom team who will look to end their unbeaten start

Tottenham Hotspur remain the only unbeaten side in the Premier League going into game week eight, but West Brom will be looking to change that.

With superb talents all over the pitch, such as; Dele Alli, Heung-Min Son and Nacer Chadli, we will be looking at some of the key battles right throughout the game.

Key battles throughout the field

Heung-Min Son - Jonny Evans: After winning the POTM award and being nominated for the goal of the month, the Korean winger will be heading into this game with his self-confidence at an all time high. However, Northen Irish defender Jonny Evans will prove a tough test for the Tottenham starlet.

With nearly all of the Baggies defence standing tall over Son, Tottenham may have to find a more direct approach to get at the stubborn defence of West Brom. Son is usually full of energy and excitement when running at defenders, and he will have to use this feature of his game to help Spurs gain all three points at the Hawthorns.

Salomon Rondon - Toby Alderweireld: During the first matchday, Rondon came to the rescue for West Brom with a superb header to gain all three points against Crystal Palace. This could have only boosted the Venezuelan's confidence coming into this new round of fixtures.

Alderweireld has also been on red hot form since the start of the season, only conceding 5 goals in all competitions. This should add up to another great clash during the game as both players are in good form at different ends of the pitch. The Belgian centre-back will be looking to once again partner his fellow international teammate Jan Vertonghen to help keep the Tottenham defence tight and goal free.

Spurs & West Brom's form heading into this fixture

Tottenham are coming off the back of the one of the performances of the season, after they out played Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and won the match 2-0. If this Tottenham team and management are not already confident enough, this should have given them the real optimism to try and push on and title for the Premiership again.

West Brom's last win came at the hands of West Ham. Photo: getty

After seven game weeks, West Brom sit pretty in ninth in the table, seven places behind Spurs. The last time the Baggies came out victorious was over another London side, West Ham, with a win at the London Stadium. Tony Pulis will be looking to reassure his defence heading into this game after conceding 11 goals in the first eight games in all competitions.

Head to Head

The last two fixtures between these two teams have turned out as a 1-1 draw both times. Many fans and experts alike say that the 1-1 draw to West Brom at home for Tottenham was the beginning of the end for the North Londoners at the end of the season. Both teams will be looking to overcome the 1-1 barrier and overturn the opponent this afternoon.

Spurs' title race was all but ended last year by West Brom. Photo: Getty

A win for Tottenham and a draw or loss for Manchester City will see them propelled to the top of the Premier League table after eight games, adding to their best start to a league season since the 60's.