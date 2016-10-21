Ability to read the game vital, says Wanyama

Victor Wanyama praised his own ability to read situations in games on the back of Tottenham Hotspur’s 0-0 draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Wanyama joined Spurs from Southampton this summer for £11m after allegedly wanting to reunite with ex-Southampton and current Tottenham boss, Mauricio Pochettino. Since his move he has only impressed as he has quickly taken to the defensive midfield role in Tottenham's new 4-1-4-1 system, sitting confidently in front of Tottenham's defence.

Wanyama played an important part in Tottenham retaining a point against Leverkusen in their midweek Champions League fixture as he tirelessly broke up Bayer’s attacks.

Last season Eric Dier and Mousa Dembele dominated the double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 formation creating a shield for Tottenham's defence as well as a powerful midfield for opposition to overcome. However, with Dembele’s suspension and injuries to both him and Dier, opened up the position for Wanyama and he does not look like giving it up.

Reading the game is important

Speaking to Tottenham’s official website after the game Victor Wanyama hailed his ability to read games. Wanyama commented that as a defensive midfielder it is important “to be fit and you have to read the game well”.

He added that “by reading the game you are always in the right place at the right time” and hence can break up play more effectively. He concluded by saying that he “always tries to work hard” as he wants to influence every game he plays in and “always wants to improve”.

Tottenham in a good position

The Kenyan International also added that he believes that the North London club are in a good position in the Champions League. Spurs sit in second in Group E and are one point off top spot.

Wanyama commented that he thought Spurs were unlucky in the first half as they “had a lot of chances” and “could have scored from one on a good day” before adding that “we have to learn from it and move on”. He went on to say that, “Hopefully we can win our home games and get through to the knockout stages.”

Tottenham will host Bayer Leverkusen in a fortnights time at Wembley.