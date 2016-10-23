Mazzarri urges Watford players to be more aggressive

Walter Mazzarri has praised his players' performance in their 0-0 draw against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium but believes they need to be more clinical in order to go home with all three points.

Watford had only two of their ten shots on target and hardly troubled Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, while at the opposite end of the pitch Heurelho Gomes was called into action on numerous occasions to hold the home team to a goalless draw.

The results sees Watford climb one place into ninth as they kept a consecutive clean sheet for the first time since December 2015. Swansea, on the other hand, remain second from the bottom as they are still looking for a win since the opening day of the season.

Smooth performance

The Hornets boss expressed his happiness with the way his team played. Mazzarri commented that he believes “the first half was the best we have played” adding that it was “how I want my team to play”. The Italian continued to elaborate on his comments saying that it was a “very smooth performance” as his players “played from the defence,” and “didn't throw long balls”. However, the Hornet boss added that his team must be “more aggressive in the last 25 metres” and secure all three points.

Two penalty calls

Watford had two late penalty shouts which would have allowed them to snap a victory from the Swans. The first saw right back Kyle Naughton handle in the area while the second regarded his foul on Valon Behrami. Commenting on the situations Mazzarri said that he believes they were “two very clear penalties” before adding “those decisions are the ones that meant that we did not go away with the three points.” However, the manager added that he “tends to not comment on the referee” and so shows how strongly he disagrees with the decisions.