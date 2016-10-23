West Ham United 1-0 Sunderland: Player Ratings - Defence all impress in last-gasp win

Sunderland were the latest visitors at the London Stadium looking to take advantage of West Ham's disappointing start at their new home. The Hammers were aiming to make it two wins on the bounce against the Mackems who have yet to register a league victory this season.

Slaven Bilic made just one change to the team that won at Crystal Palace the week before, as youngster Edimilson Fernandes came in for the suspended Aaron Cresswell.

West Ham started the game the far better side, with the ball being played predominantly around Sunderland's penalty area. Many would also feel that Winston Reid should have won his side a penalty when he was wrestled to the ground by Javier Manquillo but the referee didn't see any infringements.

Dimitri Payet came close on two occasions, curling the ball just wide on his first attempt and hitting the post on his second. Despite the home sides dominance, they had to settle for going into the break still level.

Sunderland came out in the second half a lot more lively and were unlucky not to be in front early on as Steven Pienaar's deflected pass put Wahbi Khazri through on goal, but his tame shot was easily saved by Adrian.

After that, there wasn't too much to separate the two sides and it was looking increasingly likely that a stalemate was what they would have to settle for.

However, with seconds left on the clock, a short corner from West Ham was worked to Reid and his effort snuck through a maul of bodies in the box and into the bottom corner.

It was a massive relief for the Hammers, as they have a hard run coming up so these points were desperately needed, but how did the players rate?

Goalkeeper and defence

Adrian (7) - It was another good display from the Spaniard. He is looking a lot more like the keeper of old and fully warrants his place as this side's number one at the moment. He was very assured and didn't put himself or the team under pressure at any point. He didn't have too much to do but when he was called upon, he was faultless.

Angelo Ogbonna (7) - It was a good all round performance from the defender. He never looked troubled and his distribution was also very good. He put a lovely through ball to Zaza in the second half but the striker couldn't take advantage of it. He is definitely contributing to a much more solid looking defensive unit.

Cheikhou Kouyate (7) - He picked up where he left off from last week at the Palace game as he is looking good in a defensive position which isn't the most familiar to him. He doesn't look out of place at all at the back and this could potentially be a new position for him.

Winston Reid (8) - It was another great performance from Reid. He kept Jermain Defoe quiet all afternoon and had a great understanding with Kouyate and Ogbonna. His great performance was capped off with the winning goal in what was pretty much the last kick of the game. He is proving to be a big asset to this side.

Midfield and Attack

Edimilson Fernandes (6) - The youngster was played on the left hand side which is definitely not his most comfortable position but he adjusted well. It was clear to see that they missed Cresswell in that position, who is a genuine left sided player, but he definitely didn't let anyone down and did the job which Bilic wanted from him.

Michail Antonio (6) - Not quite at the level he can be at but he didn't do anything majorly wrong. He tried to attack when he was on the ball and tracked back well but he wasn't involved as much as everyone would have liked.

Mark Noble (7) - The skipper had another good game. He contributed when going forward a lot more and he also linked up with Payet before the goal. He was composed in the middle and never really looked like he was struggling.

Pedro Obiang (6) - He didn't quite reach the heights of the Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace game as his involvement was mimimal but when called upon he did nothing wrong. He was unlucky not to score in the second half when he burst down the middle and fired into the side netting but apart from that he wasn't too prominent in the game.

Manuel Lanzini (6) - Didn't quite build on his good performance at Selhurst Park the week before but tried to make things happen in a game which was dying out for sparks of creativity. Maybe with more to aim for in the box, his efforts may have showed for something.

Dimitri Payet (7) - He was the one player who genuinely made things happen. He was very unlucky not to score on a few occasions and took risks when he was in dangerous areas of the Sunderland half. He could have quite easily racked up a few assists had he had someone to feed in.

Simone Zaza (6) The Italy international worked very hard but the end product just wasn't there, something a lot of people have been saying frequently about him. He held the ball up well but his goalscoring instincts do not seem to be there at the moment and that is worrying as he only has a few more games to prove to West Ham that he is worth signing permanently.

Substitutes

Sofiane Feghouli (7) - He came on in the second half in place of Michail Antonio and he brought a spark to the game. He was giving Patrick van Aanholt problems on the right hand side and it really looked like he was a player with something to prove.

Jonathan Calleri (5) - He was brought on with about twenty minutes to go in place of Simone Zaza and he really didn't look like changing the game at all. He really hasn't got started at West Ham yet and needs to if he has any chance of securing a permanent deal.

Ashley Fletcher (6) - The youngster was brought on with about ten minutes to go and he looked a lot more lively than his counterpart, Calleri. On his performances, many people would probably say that he should have been brought on before the Argentinian. He looks very promising.