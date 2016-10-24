Gomes praises team performance

Heurelho Gomes has praised his team-mates' performances against Swansea City but believes that the team still have more to give.

It’s my job

The Watford goalkeeper was called into action on numerous occasions throughout the game denying the Swans all three points, including a excellent stretching save to reach Mike van der Hoorn shot from close range.

Commenting on the vital save Gomes dismissed it’s excellence adding as “the goalkeeper has to win points for the club” and that is “what I’m here for”. He continued to add that as a ‘keeper you must be “prepared for the game situations” and it is important that you are “alert” and “concentrated”.

Gomes also commented on Watford’s two successive clean sheets saying that he is “very pleased”. He lauded his team’s defence as commenting that they now “understand each other”. He singled out new signing Younes Kaboul adding that “he’s been playing superb as well with is experience at the back”.

Good first half performance but we can give more

Gomes expressed his happiness at the team’s first half performance but believes that they still have a lot to give. Echoing his manager’s words Gomes commented that, “we played very well in the first half. We tried to build up from the back, like we trained last week”.

He continued to praise his teammates hold up play commenting that “the boys did well to hold up the ball”. He continued to praise the courage of the team commenting that “we came here to win something and I believe that the we held them a little bit in the first half”.

Gomes concluded by encouraging his teammates to be “more confident” and so they can “create more” than they are at the moment. Gomes added that “ I believe that when the players understand that they can do it a little bit more I believe that there is room to improve”. He also continued that he has seen it on the “training ground that we can do a little bit more but the most important thing is that the boys know they can do it”.