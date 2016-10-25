Eric Bailly rules himself out for at least two months

Eric Bailly has announced, via social media, that he will be out injured for at least two months. As expected, it isn't good news for the Red Devils are they will now be without their standout player of the season for a few months now.

With the African Cup of Nations also coming up in January, the Ivory Coast centre-back is expected to be called up to the squad for the tournament.

Bailly was substituted after 52 minutes in the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge and José Mourinho feared the worst for Bailly on Sunday post-match and was unsure as to how long the centre-back may be out for.

Bailly suffered lateral knee ligament damage

It is understood that the Ivorian suffered lateral knee ligament damage which could see him out until the busy Christmas period of fixtures. Bailly will miss a series of key games beginning with the Manchester Derby in the EFL Cup tomorrow evening.

The United defender took to the social media platform of Instagram to announce his lay off which all United fans have painfully been waiting for. Bailly said: "I wanted to thank you for all the messages of support that I received since the injury! I hope to be able to play again for United and The Elephants before 2 months, God willing. Thanks for always being there!"

United now have defensive issues

Bailly has hit the ground running at Old Trafford since his arrival from Villarreal in the summer, and the 22-year-old has easily been the best signing by Mourinho. We now wonder whether Mourinho will revert back to the centre-back pairing used by Louis van Gaal last season. Both Daley Blind and Chris Smalling were extremely poor against Chelsea. However, Blind has been playing well throughout the campaign, it is just whether Mourinho sees the latter as his preferred pairing alongside Daley Blind.