Nottingham Forest 1-1 QPR: Philippe Montanier left angry as Forest's poor run of form continues

A late equaliser from substitute Idrissa Sylla ensured QPR gained a share of the points in what was an eventful 1-1 draw on Trentside.

Rangers had to come back from a 1-0 half-time deficit after a dominant first-half performance from the home side, with Britt Assombalonga giving Nottingham Forest the lead on his return from injury.

Assombalonga back with a bang

The frontman rounded Rangers’ goalkeeper Alex Smithies with ease before finishing from a tight angle to give the home side the advantage.

This came after Karl Henry picked up a needless second yellow card for taking down Henri Lansbury as the midfielder charged down on goal to put the visitors down to 10.

Despite their dominant first-half performance, Forest struggled to capitalise on their man advantage in the second-half and squandered many opportunities to add to their lead.

Sending off turns the tide

Youngster Hilderberto Pereira did not help matters as he got sent off for a second bookable offence in the 70th minute; the third time this has happened to him this season.

This gave the visitors hope that they could yet get something from the match and they managed to get the equaliser late on in the 85th minute after Forest failed to clear their lines and Sylla was able to head home a cross from Nasser El Khayati.

This result has left Forest manager Philippe Montanier under considerable pressure with a potential takeover looming on the horizon.

Feeling the heat

Forest are still yet to keep a clean sheet this season and find themselves now sat 20th in the Championship league table just two points off the relegation zone.

As for the visitors, that result sees them in 17th position, six points off the relegation zone but equally only six points off the play-offs. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will need his side to perform a lot better in order to keep hold of his job.

Next up for Forest is a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town after the international break. Town secured a very impressive 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon so this will no doubt be a very tough game again for the Reds.

QPR return to Loftus Road after the break to face Norwich City who have been struggling for form themselves recently and fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Leeds United on Saturday.