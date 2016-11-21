2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup - Day Five review: History for PNG

In the final games of the group stages, the tournament unveils who will be going through to the next stage of the U-20 Women's World Cup and who will be taking the long trip home...

Group A - Korea DPR 7-1 Papa New Guinea

Some may look at a 7-1 scoreline and think that it is devastating for the losing team. In most cases, yes, however for hosts Papa New Guinea - that solitary goal is the focus of the entire game.

Just one point in this game would have sufficed for Korea DPR to confirm their top spot and they kicked off their campaign in the right way as Ri Un Sin drifted in and out of the PNG players until delivering the ball into the net when keeper Faith Kasiray came out too far.

It was just under 10 minutes when the most miraculous thing happened in the National Football Stadium, with 9231 locals there to see it. Nicollete Ageva made a solo run, out muscling the North Korean defenders and the moment that Rim Yong Hwa came off her line too far, Ageva fired a beautiful dipping shot which locked the hosts in level with the title contenders. The crowd went wild, almost in disbelief at what their national team had achieved.

Arms flailed for another 20 minutes as the parity was remained and the crowd were still celebrating Ageva's monumental goal. However, the dynamic of the game changed before the break as Kim So Hyang earned her first of the soon to come hattrick. Ju Hyo Sim also scored in the additional time of extra half but going into the second half it did not dim the spirit of Papa New Guinea however as they still relished the goal they had been waiting for.

Despite being out of the competition they fought on, trying to advance up the pitch whenever possible. In the end, they were out witted by an incredibly strong Korea DPR who scored from a set pieces and open play. In the second half PNG improved once more, it was obvious that the side were gaining so many valuable lessons from simply playing on the world stage, however DPR found their way into the net 10 minutes into the second half via a threatening freekick. The final goal came from Sun Hyang Sim who wrestled Kasiray for the ball as she could not keep her hands on it in the final minute of additional time.

All in all, Korea DPR had 21 shots on target to PNG's mere 2 attempts. Despite the heavy bashing and being out of the competition, PNG will always be able to celebrate that moment when they levelled with one of the greatest women's footballing nations in the world, in their home ground.

Brazil 1-1 Sweden

Going into the fixture, Sweden had to win this game to progress over their South American counterparts. However, a stalemate meant that Brazil will progress to the quarter finals, while the Swedes are left to return to Europe.

Stina Blackstenius got the Swedes off to a very positive start as her close-range header took them into the early lead. Filippa Angeldal's corner swung into the front of the post, Tove Almqvist noticed Blackstenius was a free agent and passed back onto her, the striker then came face to face with keeper Carla as she nodded it past her.

However, Gabi Nunes was ready to change the tempo of the game in favour of A Seleção. The second and last goal of the game came again from another corner, this time it was Swedes conceding the threatening set piece. Brazil played it quick, Sweden just simply were not urgent enough to meet the interchanges of Brena and Duda who swung it into the box from a more favourable angle - Nunes was there to meet the ball with her head which just tipped over Emma Holmgreen's usually safe hands.

The break did not do much for the Swedish, even though they were the team that needed to take this game into their own hands, Dorvial Bueno's outfit were able to keep Blackstenius out, even when she seemed like a constant threat. As Brazil orchestrated the second half, they should have walked away with all three points but the heroics of Holmgreen kept them out. She has been a standout for Sweden in this competition, often making up for mistakes in the backline.

As the minutes that the two sides were in deadlock grew, the game started to fizzle out. An unexpected ending due to what was riding on three points for Sweden.

Group B - Nigeria 2-1 Spain

There was a twist in the tale of Group B. It looked as though Spain would waltz through as the number one team. Nigeria, however, had other plans which involved an unexpected 2-1 victory at Port Moresby Stadium. They did not make it easy for themselves, having been thumped 6-0 by Japan in the opening day of the tournament, this result ultimately preventing them from progressing in the tournament.

Scoring open as expected; early and in the Spanish way. Spain used clever sequences of tiki-taka, the national style of play, to work their way into Nigeria's danger zone. Once the side were hovering around the penalty box, Maria Caldenty launched the first attack into the penalty box, Nahikari Garcia was able to catch it with a perfect touch but the pressure from Nigerian defender left Alba Redondo with scoring duty. She felt no pressure. Alba struck a low ball with an incredible velocity that neither Glory Ogbonna nor goalkeeper Onyinyechukwu​ Okeke could stop it in its tracks. It was the perfect technique to take her team ahead - and on her debut in the competition.

Nigeria were not prepared to sit back and endure another thrashing, to the delight of the Nigerian fans in the crowd, they pressed on, willing Spain to make a mistake. And they did, just five minutes on from swiftly taking the lead. Charity Reuben managed to get her head on a long corner, bringing it down to the wrong side of the crowd that had gathered in the both. This allowed Ihuoma Onyebuchi to find enough space to swing one past Maria Quinones, the score was level and Nigeria looked as though they had the advantage.

However, the best was yet to come as Nigeria figured the way to breakdown the a well regimented Spanish backline. Rasheedat Ajibade chipped the ball over the Spanish and into the path of substitute Yetunde Adeboyejo who hit the side of the netting. It was Ajibade's fine eye that led to the second goal in the 72nd minute. She struck from inside her own half, leaving star Chinwendu IhezuoI to battle it out with the two Spanish centre-backs. She broke free, danced around shot stopper Mariasun and hit home an effort, sending the crowd into screams of joy.

However, their first game against Japan would come back to haunt them, despite two wins on the trot, their goal difference was inferior which placed the Falconets in third and onto the next flight home. At least they will return with some pride.

Canada 0-5 Japan

The tournament came to an end for Canada as Japan finished them off with a third and final defeat, leaving them at the bottom of the table with no points. While Japan finish at the top, with thanks to Nigeria, proving that the narrow defeat to Spain was a one-off, the Little Nadashiko are well and truly in it to win it.

For Canada, it was never going to be easy coming into this game from two heavy defeats, however they employed a lone striker strategy in an attempt to square up to their top ranked opponents. It seemed to work as they had the best of the chances in the first 20 minutes of the game, however Japan launched their first attack in the 26th. As Canada failed to clear the ball from a fantastic block on the line, Yui Hasegawa was ready to smash the loose ball into the roof of the net - impossible to be blocked or saved at close range.

Just before the break Mami Ueno capatalised on yet another poor clearance, the deflected shot lifted into the the top corner of the net, her fourth goal of the tournament. That late goal opened the floodgates for the second half as Japan came out stronger and hungry for that top spot. Just two minutes in, Honoka Hayashi delivered the blow that killed the game. It was a superb curling shot from outside the box, bypassing the congregation of Japanese and Canadian players in the box to swoop over Lysianne Proulx.

Canada's tournament was over at this point but Japan showed no mercy, earning a fourth goal just four minutes later. Hasegawa earned her second of the game through an intelligent back heel flick, it was not at close range but the angle that the number eight hit at in, meant the keeper could get nowhere near it as it trailed over the line. The final blow was arguably from the best goal as Japan turned the pace up a notch for the closing twenty minutes. Hina Sugita collided with a ball from the inside of the box, the ball kept on lifting until it found a little pocket in the back of the net.