Manchester United youngster Kieran O'Hara involved in first team training

Manchester United youngster Kieran O’Hara joined the first team’s training this week ahead of this week’s Europa League clash against Feyenoord.

O’Hara has been a forgotten man at United, being second choice at under-23 level behind Sam Johnstone, and of course behind Sergio Romero and David de Gea in the first team.

The 20-year-old joined Man United from Urmston Town back in 2012. Since then the shot-stopper has worked his way through the ranks at Old Trafford.

O'Hara struggling for game time at under-23 level

O’Hara joined Manchester United back in July 2012, after he represented the club at the Aegon Future Cup earlier that year. The side reached the final of that tournament, before losing to Ajax on penalties. The ‘keeper signed on to be an Under-17 academy student, under Paul McGuinness’ management.

Since he started playing for the club, he has constantly been overlooked for chances with the youth team, so he was sent out on a short loan to Trafford to find his feet.

Due to him having played some first team football, United thought it was about time to promote him to the Under-21 squad. He then met some more problems as Joel Castro Pereira took the top spot in that squad.

The Manchester-born Ireland under-21 international has had multiple loan spells away from Old Trafford, the first of which being a one-month loan to Conference North side AFC Fylde.

O'Hara played against Manchester City in U21 Premier League

After impressing, he was called back to play in the last game of the Under-21 Premier League season, of which they lost 3-1 to Manchester City.

Loan spells to Morecambe and Stockport County were to follow but now he may have his chance at Old Trafford. The 20-year-old trained with the first team at United as they prepare for their need to win Europa League game against Feyenoord on Thursday night.

It is yet to be decided on whether O’Hara will be included in the Red Devils’ squad as it would explain why he has been called up just before a pivotal European game.