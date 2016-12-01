Adnan Januzaj eyes positive comeback

Adnan Januzaj may be the centre of one of the best football chants currently around but the Belgian has fell under fire from Sunderland fans of late.

However, Januzaj has promised that now he’s fit, he’ll be back on the top of his game very soon. The Manchester United loanee impressed for Sunderland U23s earlier this week and scored in the 2-2 draw.- Januzaj is hoping to return to David Moyes’ starting eleven following a six-week spell out with an ankle injury.

The midfielder has appeared on the bench in recent games and came on for the last 11 minutes of the 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Januzaj said: “I’ve come off the bench a couple of times and I started for the Under-23s earlier this week which was good to help my fitness. It’s good to be playing games again after being out and it will help me find my levels.”

Time to get more minutes

Following his Liverpool cameo and U23 show Januzaj is eyeing a start place against Leicester. He continued: “It was a good goal and it helped the team and hopefully it will lead to me scoring first-team goals as my ambition is to score in the Premier League, so hopefully I can get my chance and take it this weekend."

Januzaj added, “It was good to play but I felt like I was getting into my rhythm at Sunderland so [the injury] did come at a bad time, but I’m getting back now and I’ll be on top of my game very soon.”

Sunderland go into the game against Leicester in good stead after a satisfying November with two wins and a spirited defensive display at Anfield.

Tough Christmas fixture list

Januzaj conceded that the festive period is a busy one and knows that Sunderland must pick up maximum points: “There are lots of games over Christmas and every player is needed so we will all get a lot of playing time, and that’s very important for me. We have some big games coming up but they are games we can take points from."

He’s hoping to do his bit by getting his name on the scoresheet and helping Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe get the ball in the net: “My job is to score goals and create them so hopefully a lot of that.”

However, he knows that anything is possible in football: “Leicester City won the league last year but at home it’s a game we should be aiming to win. Just because they were successful last year doesn’t mean we have to put ourselves down, and in any game anything can happen."

He concluded, “We will head into the weekend confident and hopefully we can take three points.”