Pardew hoping to ensure fans leave Selhurst Park 'much happier' against Southampton

Alan Pardew wants Crystal Palace fans to leave Selhurst Park “much happier” when they face Southampton tomorrow than they did against Swansea City last weekend.

The Swans condemned Pardew and his side to their sixth-successive defeat last weekend, winning a sensational game 5-4, and pressure has been growing on the manager to turn the barren run around.

“Our fans have suffered,” admitted Pardew in his pre-match press conference. His side are without a win in seven Premier League games and face another tough test against the Saints tomorrow afternoon. In addition, the South Londoners have won just five games in 2016 – the lowest of all 17 sides who have been in the top-flight all year.

“I’m a realist… I understand the situation,” insisted Pardew. He continued, “I’ve got to ensure our next result is a positive one.” However, Pardew was adamant that the way his side have played does not reflect “where we are.”

Pardew recognises set piece problems

Defending set-pieces has been a weakness of the Eagles this season. remarkably, palace conceded goals from three corners and a direct free-kick at the Liberty Stadium last week and Pardew admitted after the game that it was something that he would have to work on in training.

In anticipation for the game against the Saints, Pardew promised that his side had been “looking at set plays” all week and hailed his “very good” coaches who have been working with the players.

Embed from Getty Images Sigurdsson whips a free-kick beyond Wayne Hennessey | Photo: Getty images / Christopher Lee

High praise for former side

Pardew spent just over a year managing tomorrow’s visitors, which included overseeing the club win their first trophy since 1976. The former Newcastle United boss praised the Saints’ current manager, Claude Puel, saying, “the manager there has done a great job,” and continued with, “they’re a great club, the performance against Arsenal was very good.”

Southampton defeated the Gunners in midweek to earn a place in the EFL Cup semi-final where they will play Liverpool.