Sunderland vs Leicester City Preview: Black Cats looking to get off bottom against struggling champions

Although at the opposite ends of the table, both Sunderland and Leicester City appear to be in a relegation battle as they meet in the Premier League this weekend.

Late goals, different fortunes

Last week, both Sunderland and Leicester were involved in games which were decided by late goals, but it was the Foxes who were the happier about the outcomes of these games.

Islam Slimani put away Leicester's second penalty of the game in the 94th minute to rescue a draw at home to Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Sunderland had late goals go against them last week away to Liverpool, as David Moyes team conceded twice in the last 15 minutes at Anfield.

A Divock Origi strike and a penalty from James Milner meant Sunderland went back to the foot of the Premier League table after Swansea City's dramatic 5-4 win over Crystal Palace.

Manager of the month?

It seems hard to believe when your team is at the bottom of the league, but Moyes is on the shortlist for manager of the month in November.

Statistically though, it shouldn't be a surprise with only three games for Sunderland in the month and them claiming victory in two.

The Scot's only defeat last month was the game against Liverpool a week ago, a genuine title-contending team - while they had brushed aside Hull City and Bournemouth before that.

Awful away form

The main reason for Leicester's poor defence to their shock league title win last season is the fact they've yet to a win a game away from home this campaign, and have struggled for any sort of positives.

Claudio Ranieri's team have picked up just one point from a possible 18 on the road and if they'd matched their home tally away from the King Power Stadium, they would be in the top six right now.

Team news

Sebastian Larsson was an unused substitute last week and he may make his full return this weekend along with fellow midfielder Jan Kirchoff. Both have been out long term with knee and hamstring injuries respectively.

Summer signing Nampalys Mendy is in contention to return for Leicester this week after not playing since August due to an ankle injury. Left-back Ben Chilwell has returned to training and could also return to the squad.

Stats

Leicester have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games against Sunderland, keeping six clean sheets in the process.

Leicester's return of 13 points after 13 games is the joint-worst points tally in defending a league title along with Ipswich Town, who only had 11 points at this stage in 1962/63.

Jermain Defoe has been inlvolved in 75% of his teams goals this season, more than any other player in the league.