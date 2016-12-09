Pardew: Hull game could ‘define’ first half of our season

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew believes his side’s fixture against Hull City tomorrow afternoon could ‘define’ the first half of their season.

The Eagles have had a patchy start to the season but will see last week’s 3-0 win against Southampton as a game that could kick-start their campaign.

The victory against the Saints ended a run of seven games without a win and six consecutive defeats. Their last win prior to the game came on 24 September, a 3-2 win against Sunderland. Pardew was even expected to face the sack at Selhurst Park if his side failed to halt their barren run last weekend.

Tough run coming up

“Wins are gold dust in this division,” stated Pardew in his pre-match press conference. He continued, “it’s really tough for anyone to get results at the moment. It’s why I love this league.”

Pardew feels that tomorrow’s game against the Tigers could define the first half of their season, particularly with “two very difficult” games coming up. The South Londoners face table-toppers Chelsea as well as Manchester United – both at home - in the space of four days next week.

However, the Palace boss feels that if his side “put in the kind of performance they did against Southampton,” Mike Phelan’s side will find it “very tough to beat us.”

“We saw a reaction last week to what was a freakish game against Swansea City,” said the 55-year-old, reflecting on a remarkable 5-4 defeat to the Swans a fortnight ago. “We need the same ‘putting it right’ attitude at Hull.”

Embed from Getty Images Fernando Llorente scores the winner in the dramatic 5-4 game in Wales | Photo: Getty images / Christopher Lee

Benteke goals have helped Palace

Christian Benteke netted a brace in the surprising win over the Saints and Pardew feels the Belgian has made a big impact since his £27 million summer move from Liverpool.

“Christian’s got seven goals already, he’s a big player for us,” admitted Pardew.

Benteke has already either matched or beaten Palace’s top Premier League goal scorers since the club’s promotion to the top-flight in 2013.