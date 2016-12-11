Alan Pardew offers sympathy for officials over Hull City penalty

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew offered referee Mike Jones some sympathy over the penalty the official awarded to Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Towards the end of the first half at the KCOM Stadium, Robert Snodgrass appeared to go to ground under challenge from the Eagles' captain, Scott Dann. However, replays showed that the centre-back made no contact with the Scotland international, pulling out of the tackle knowing he wasn't going to win the ball.

Jones was quick to point to the spot and Snodgrass dusted himself down to dispatch the penalty. Although Pardew feels sympathy for the Cheshire-born official, instead laying the blame on Snodgrass for 'fabricating' the challenge from Dann.

"There were some contentious decisions [throughout the game] but I do feel genuinely sorry for the referee [with the penalty incident," Pardew told the BBC.

He continued, "It's because of the angle. When Scott Dann goes to ground, the player (Snodgrass) has really fabricated that."

Embed from Getty Images Robert Snodgrass conned referee Mike Jones into giving a penalty | Photo: Getty images / Gareth Copley

Exciting game offers several twists and turns

Snodgrass' penalty put the hosts 1-0 ahead in the clash between the two strugglers. The score remained the same until half-time, only for Christian Benteke to net a penalty of his own after Snodgrass turned culprit, bringing down Wilfried Zaha in the penalty area.

Zaha, who was sensational throughout, then scored a goal of his own, turning past three Tigers defenders before lashing home a shot that was measured at an astonishing speed of 60 miles-per-hour.

Mike Phelan's side responded by taking the lead themselves in what was a mesmerising contest that epitomised the tight nature of the bottom half of the table. Adama Diamonde scored the equaliser with a goal equally as good as Zaha's before Jake Livermore turned the game on its head with another.

The tie had yet another turn, though, as Zaha's cross was headed in by former Hull loanee Fraizer Campbell.