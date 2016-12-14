West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Swansea City: The Baggies keep up impressive form

West Bromwich Albion have made it three games in a row unbeaten at The Hawthorns, as they swept aside struggling Swansea City 3-1.

Salomon Rondon scored his first ever Premier League hat-trick in a devastating 13 minute period that saw the hosts extend their run of great form. Rondon becomes only the second player to record a hat-trick of headed goals in the Premier League.

The result to many will seem unsurprising, following a dominating 4-0 victory over Burnley, and another solid 3-1 win over Watford.

It was a game of two-halves for Pulis' side

However, The Baggies, as they're affectionately known by the fans struggled in the first-half, being dominated in both chances and possession. It was not until the second half that the hosts took the lead, with a commanding header by the Venezuelan International Rondon. In fact all three of Rondon's goals came by means of a header, and this truly highlights Swansea's consistent defending issues.

Although it is Rondon that takes the credit, an honourable mention should be given to Chris Brunt, who tallied two assists. Brunt delivered two excellent crosses that were almost identical, which found Rondon's head from a good 30 yards away. Baggies' fans will be delighted to see his special left foot back in action following his horrific knee injury he sustained last season.

The result sees West Brom reach new heights, maintaining seventh position the Premier League, and only four points off sixth place. However, the result also means that Swansea are still stuck in the relegation zone, three points off of 17th place Middlesbrough.

Routledge's goal was a mere consolation

The visitors did manage to reduce the deficit, as Wayne Routledge finished off an impressive move started by Borja Baston, however it was a mere consolation, and the hosts were never truly tested. New Boss Bob Bradley has had a season of mixed emotions so far, however has earned two home victories in recent weeks, including a mad 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace.

Up next for The Baggies is a home game against the red-hot Manchester United, and a victory there would see the Baggies cut the gap to sixth place just down to one point, continuing their best ever start to a Premier League season.

Struggling Swansea have a crucial game up next, as they travel to Middlesbrough and a victory could see them jump up and over Borough, pushing them into the relegation zone.