Pep Guardiola asks Raheem Sterling to be direct and clinical

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has revealed that manager Pep Guardiola has asked him to be direct and clinical in attack.

Sterling scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over fellow title hopefuls Arsenal this past weekend. This helped Manchester City earn back-to-back victories for the first time in late November.

Guardiola instructs directness from Sterling

Sterling told reporters: "He has told me to be direct, to be the player he knows I want to be.

"To be direct, to be involved in creating chances and scoring goals, being clinical and that's what I need to do."

Sterling has scored five goals this season and provided three assists in his 15 Premier League appearances this season. In comparison, the winger scored just six goals in 31 league games last season.

The 22-year-old has already earned 29 England caps, scoring two goals and has featured in both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 European Championships.

Sterling reveals he's studying the best

Sterling added: "I watch players to get better. I'm only 22 and I'm going to watch world-class players to see if I can improve my game week in, week out.

"There's many players in my position I watch, and to keep adding to my game."

The Englishman faces tough competition on the flanks at the Etihad with Jesus Navas and Leroy Sane, who also scored at the weekend, also in the ranks. Midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva also have the ability to play out wide.

Manchester City have now won consecutive Premier League games with victories over Watford and Arsenal.

Guardiola's side now sit 3rd in the league trailing league leaders Chelsea by seven points. City travel to Hull on Boxing Day before making the trip to Anfield on New Year's Eve.