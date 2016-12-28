Chelsea sent "good message" with Bournemouth victory, states Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte stated that the Blues sent a "good message" with the 3-0 Boxing Day victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Sending out a message

Conte's side have been in sensational form over the past 12 weeks, with the Blues breaking their own league record on Monday with goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard giving them their 12th consecutive victory.

Some might of expected the Blues to struggle with the absence of Diego Costa and N'Golo Kante, and Conte stated that they sent out a good message with their record-breaking victory.

"We sent a good message today in general," Conte told chelseafc.com. "A lot of people waited for us, without two really important players, to lose points, but it didn’t happen."

"From these 12 games we took 36 points," he stated. "Our position is fantastic now."

"The record is not important if at the end you don’t reach something important in your championship," the coach admitted. "But me with my players to have this record, we are proud."

"Now we want to continue until the end," Conte concluded. "It won’t be easy, starting with another tough game against Stoke City."

Win is the important thing

Pedro is one of a handful of players hat has regained their best form under Conte scoring a brace against Eddie Howe's side, and he stated that the victory was the most important thing.

‘I’m very happy to have scored and help the team," said Pedro. "But the most important thing was the win."

‘It’s unbelievable because it’s very difficult to do that in the Premier League," the Spaniard stated. "But the team are very compact on the pitch and that’s the right way."

Pedro concluded. "It was a very important win on Boxing Day for the supporters and we are very happy."

Chelsea will take on Stoke City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 31 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.