Hull City v Swansea City Preview: Two new managers lock horns in the FA Cup

Rarely do you see two new managers go head-to-head in their first game but that will be the case at the KCOM stadium on Saturday afternoon, as Marco Silva and Paul Clement mark their first games in charge for their respective new clubs.

Two struggling top flight sides

A glance at the Premier League table suggests that both managers have more pressing concerns, with Hull City sitting bottom and Swansea City just a place above them. Yet the FA Cup provides a welcome distraction for two struggling teams and the opportunity to produce some momentum before returning to top flight action next weekend.

Expect a lively encounter between two sets of players who will have a point to prove. With Clement only arriving on Tuesday and Silva on Thursday, nobody has been afforded much time to impress in training. Saturday's game provides an opportunity of a fresh start and a chance to nail down a first team place at either club.

The history

Neither side offers much FA Cup pedigree against Premier League opposition, though Hull enjoyed a fortunate draw on their way to Wembley three seasons ago. The Tigers have won just two of their last 23 matches against top flight opponents, whilst Swansea have secured just three away wins in their last 14 away fixtures against Premier League sides in England's most famous competition.

The two teams themselves have only met once in FA Cup history, with Hull coming away with a 1-0 victory 30 years ago. The Tigers have not had too much to shout about this season, but they have beaten Swansea on both occasions, winning 2-0 in the second game of the season and squeezing a 1-0 success in the EFL Cup Third Round.

Injury news

The hosts will be further encouraged by the news that last season's top goalscorer Abel Hernandez is in contention to start after recovering from a groin injury. The news is excellent timing for Silva who has lost striker Dieumerci Mbokani to the African Cup of Nations alongside Ahmed Elmohamady. However Silva has concerns in defence after Curtis Davies picked up a hamstring injury and Harry Maguire is sidelined by a hip problem.

Swansea boss Clement has less of a headache as he selects his first starting eleven, boosted by the return of Jordi Amat from suspension. Flying winger Jefferson Montero continues to be absent with a hamstring injury but the Swans have no other pressing injury concerns.

Key players

The match is likely to hinge on the performances of two attacking midfielders. Hull would be lost without Robert Snodgrass this season after playing a part in 50% of their goals. The Scotland international has a similar record in the FA Cup, netting in four of his last six appearances.

Swansea will be looking towards playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson to help them through, with the Icelandic international sitting on six goals for the Welsh side so far this season.