Mourinho hails "legend" Rooney as captain breaks Manchester United record

Wayne Rooney is now a Manchester United legend according to manager Jose Mourinho after the Englishman became outright top goalscorer for the club on Saturday afternoon.

Not for the first time in his twelve years at the club, Rooney saved Man United's blushes late on, this time with a sublime free-kick to snatch a point at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium in the 93rd minute. Having struck against Reading two weeks ago in the FA Cup to level Sir Bobby Charlton's record of 249 goals, Rooney got the all-important goal to take him clear of the United legend, who went down to the away dressing room at full-time to congratulate Rooney.

Mourinho hails Rooney as "legend"

Mourinho told Sky Sports after United's 1-1 draw that "the record is the record" and it is "the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world."

"Before him, the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United."

Rooney has had a career filled with both iconic moments, such as his overhead kick in the Manchester derby or his debut hattrick against Fenerbahce, and front-page headlines on his personal life. Many supporters feel the England and United captain hasn't fulfilled the potential shown in his late teens and early twenties. Having won everything and broken goalscoring records for his country and his country's biggest club, Rooney and many others would disagree.

Hughes claims Rooney's new record won't be beaten

Former-United man and Stoke manager told BBC Sport that "it is an outstanding record" that "won't be surpassed."

"It has taken 40-odd years for Sir Bobby's record to be broken which shows how high a mark it was."