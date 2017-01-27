Philippe Coutinho's new contract is a big statement from Liverpool, believes Jürgen Klopp

Jürgen Klopp says that "world-class" Philippe Coutinho's new long-term contract at Liverpool serves as a "big statement."

The Brazilian international penned an improved five-year deal that commits his future at Anfield until 2022 and sees him paid higher wages than any of his teammates.

The ever-important 24-year-old has improved year-on-year on Merseyside and has scored six goals and five assists in all competitions for the Reds this term, having once again been a talisman for Klopp's side.

Having been linked with Barcelona throughout the current campaign, after strong links with Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Liverpool were keen to reward Coutinho's progress and also ward off interest - hence no buy-out clause being inserted.

Klopp: Coutinho in that world-class bracket

Talking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp called Coutinho's new contract "wonderful news" and said that "everyone associated" with the football club "will be delighted" with it.

The German insisted that "everyone knows what a great footballer Phil is" and said his quality is "not in question", before adding: "But not everyone sees what an incredibly positive character he is and what a big influence he is on the dressing room."

He revealed that he "knew of" the Liverpool No.10 before he came to the club, insisting that he was "well aware of what a talent he was" but that since coming to the club he has "not only witnessed his ability up close" but also "his ever-continuing development."

"He is truly world-class, in that very top bracket," the Reds boss said. He added that Coutinho wanting to remain with the club and "be part of what we are looking to build and develop" demonstrates "his personal commitment is to make himself better and be an integral part of something that is very special."

Klopp said that he, his staff and his players have "total belief in our project" and continued: "When a player of Phil's calibre and status commits for this length of time, it shows that our faith is shared throughout the game."

He added that Coutinho "knows" he "can fulfil his dreams and ambitions" at Liverpool and that it acts as a "big statement" that he has signed a new deal, insisting he will "look forward to seeing Phil create many more great memories and moments for this club."