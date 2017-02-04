Ronald Koeman delighted with 'world-class' Lukaku

Everton manager Ronald Koeman was full of praise for his team's attacking performance, and that of four-goal Romelu Lukaku in particular, after his side's 6-3 demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees scored three in the first 30 minutes and another three in the last ten either side of a Bournemouth fightback, but it was the dominant performance of Lukaku which had fans talking on their way out of the stadium.

'Lukaku is a world-class striker'

"He's world-class," Koeman beamed in his post-match press conference. "He's improving, but he's got great quality and showing it every day in training.

"In a game, to be as clinical as he was today, he's one of the best. I have the pleasure every day to be on the pitch with him when he is training, and he's always finishing. It's a world-class quality he has in scoring goals.

"It's really important because to win today we needed to score at least four goals."

With a three-goal advantage at half-time, Everton looked to be in cruise control but the visitors fought their way almost back to parity with an improved second-half performance.

However, Koeman switched his tactics up in response to a change in shape from Bournemouth, and the Dutchman felt that the change in emphasis helped his side take back control of the game.

'It was a really tactical game'

"It's a strange result, especially after half-time," he said. "But I think we dropped our intensity a little bit. Big compliments to Bournemouth, who played good football in the second half, they played really offensively and we had difficulty stopping that.

"I am really happy that I changed the system, because from when we went to five at the back, we got the control back and that made the difference.

"It was a really tactical game. They changed system during the game, we did it also, and that made it difficult for both teams.

"I know that Eddie Howe is a tactical manager who organises his teams very well and it was difficult, but we did the job in a great game for the fans.

"It's three points, six goals and we're on a good run. We can learn from our mistakes. Maybe if it was 6-0 today, it would be more difficult for us next week."