Spurs bidding to have injured Danny Rose back within three weeks

Danny Rose will miss Tottenham Hotspur's match at Anfield this weekend, but is on course to return in a much quicker time frame from the knee injury that's currently keeping the full-back on the sidelines.

Having gone off against Sunderland clutching his knee last week, initial concerns suggested that Rose could be out for up to two months, missing nearly half of Spurs' remaining league campaign.

Positive news for Rose after initial worries

However, more positive news on Thursday afternoon suggested that the left-back won't be out for nearly that long, and could well have returned by the end of February, given that he's expected to resume first-team training in around two weeks time, with a match comeback expected to come a week later.

That news will place Ben Davies in the first team side for a couple of weeks more at least, with the Welshman having started in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at White Hart Lane last Saturday evening.

Davies into the fold for a crucial few weeks

An internationally capped Welshman, Davies shows Spurs' extremely impressive squad strength, however Rose will still be missed as his team enter an important few weeks to shape their season going into the final stretch.

The trip to Liverpool on Saturday has been a historically tricky one, with Tottenham having won just two of their last 24 trips to Anfield, and the Reds will be favourites despite their poor form of late.

Europa League games against Genk come after that, sandwiched by an FA Cup tie against Fulham, leaving the home game against Stoke City on February 26th a possible return date for Rose, if not the game against Everton a week later.