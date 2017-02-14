Watford interested in Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga

Watford could be looking to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Elias Kachunga in the summer.

Kachunga, 24, has been a pivotal player for the Terriers this season and has helped David Wagner’s side to a remarkable third in the Championship.

Who is Elias Kachunga?

Kachunga has been at the John Smith’s Stadium on loan from German side FC Ingolstadt since the start of the season. Huddersfield do have the option to make the move permanent in the summer if they wish.

The German has scored ten goals for the Terriers this season, including one on his debut against Brentford in August, and his form has attracted interest from the Hornets. However, fellow Premier League sides Everton and Middlesbrough are also rumoured to be considering a move for the forward.

The 24-year-old has had spells with Hertha Berlin, SC Paderborn and FC Ingolstadt after coming through the ranks at fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach however he only made two appearances for Monchengladbach’s first side.

Kachunga has represented Germany at both Under-19 and Under 21 level. He is also FC Ingolstadt’s record signing, joining for €1.7million in 2015.

Watford looking to strengthen

Walter Mazzarri could be looking to bolster his squad even further with the addition of Kachunga after a lively January transfer window at Vicarage Road.

Mazzarri brought in M’Baye Niang from AC Milan on loan with a view to a permanent move. Mauro Zarate also joined the Hornets after previous spells in England with Birmingham, West Ham and QPR. Tom Cleverley also returned for a second spell at Vicarage Road.

Kachunga could be an ideal addition should Niang’s time at Watford not go to plan. Also, the loss of Odion Ighalo in January could be another reason for Mazzarri to bring in the Huddersfield Town man.

Town flying high

Huddersfield Town currently sit third in the Championship but are seven points behind leaders Newcastle United and six points behind Brighton and Hove Albion in the second automatic promotion spot.

But, Town do sit eight points clear of Norwich City and the rest of the sides chasing for the play-off positions. If Huddersfield were to earn promotion acquiring Kachunga could be a harder task for the Hornets.