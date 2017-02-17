Southampton confirm Caceres signing until the end of the season

On a late evening of a timid Thursday, Southampton announced the capture of Martin Caceres' signature with a contract that will last for remainder of their 2016/17 Premier League season.

He will now join up with his new teammates onboard a plane heading towards Spain, where a four-day training camp will greet him.

This deal proved to be perfect for the 29-year-old, describing this opportunity as "the best option" in joining "an important club in English football".

Perhaps an emergency dealing, but one that will provide coach Claude Puel with much needed cover; Saints only have two fully fit starting central-defenders in Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens.

Caceres keen to help

Despite the fact Caceres painted a "difficult" picture of exchanging the heights of a "league like the Italian one from Juventus" to the South coast and its English division, he wasn't halted and voiced his 'extreme' pleasure on arrival.

With his new team's EFL Cup final just over a week ahead, Saints' new signing made note of it simply stating his dire to "help push as hard as we can until the end of the season". Including the massively-imposing fixture against Manchester United at Wembley, a chance for a rare piece of silverware in a lengthy Southampton history.

High-calibre centre-back

Though his last appearance came in the 2015/16 season, it did not defer executive director of football Les Reed from targeting the Uruguayan defender.

A tough January transfer window saw minimal movement for an option to replace Jose Fonte - Reed explained that his wish came true to recruit a "high-calibre player", albeit late on in February.

Talking on Caceres specifically Reed made sure Southampton's faithful were aware of his history - "Martin is a great talent, who has played at the very top level and won many trophies and medals".